COVID-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of this year: WHO

October 7, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated that a vaccine could be ready by the end of this year 2020.

The official called for the solidarity of world leaders who are part of the WHO to guarantee an equitable distribution of the vaccine.

Without a doubt, we all hope that the COVID-19 pandemic will end soon, in order for this to happen, there must be a vaccine. In this context, the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) , Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, declared that a vaccine could be ready by the end of this year 2020.

Likewise, the official asked for the solidarity of world leaders who are part of the WHO to guarantee an equitable distribution of the vaccine. "We need vaccines and there is hope that by the end of this year we can have one," he said.

You may be interested: More cases of COVID-19 are added in Mexico due to a change in methodology

These statements were part of the meeting of the WHO board of directors, where countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom and Australia called for reforms to strengthen the multilateral body.

The WHO has the goal of distributing 2 billion doses by the end of 2021 and so far there are nine experimental vaccines that are under study, which are part of the Covax global initiative.

On the other hand, Bill Gates, founder of Microsoft, declared to the executive board of The Wall Street Journal that developed countries could return to normality by the end of 2021, in the event that a vaccine worked.