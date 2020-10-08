Trump Says He Will Not Participate in Virtual Debate With Biden

October 8, 2020 2 min read

President told Fox Business this morning that he would not participate in next week's debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden after the Commission on Presidential Debates announced the Oct. 15 follow-up to last Tuesday's chaotic affair would be virtual.

“No, I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate" with Biden, he said in an interview.

Trump was diagnosed with a week ago, and the Commission cited the need "to protect the health and safety of all involved with the second presidential debate.”

Biden's Deputy Campaign Manager, Kate Bedingfield, said in a statement, “Vice President Biden looks forward to speaking directly to the American people."

Trump's diagnosis was confirmed just 48 hours after debating Biden in person in Cleveland. Biden has since taken multiple Covid-19 tests, all of which came back negative.

If the virtual debate were to happen, it would not the first instance in which the candidates were not in the same room, according to the Associated Press. In 1960, Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy's third debate was broadcast while the two candidates were on opposite coasts.