They will soon release the results of the first census of social entrepreneurs in Mexico

DisruptivoTV and Socialab México joined forces to generate the first formal base of social enterprises in the country.
Are you a social company? Maybe this interests you. DisruptivoTV and Socialab México came together to generate the first formal base of social enterprises in the country , with the aim of searching and gathering the most information on this sector.

In this way they want to create the CENSUS Empresas Sociales México, which will be officially published on October 19.

This is the first official database that has concrete data on this sector. "With this census we seek to disseminate the work and impact of social enterprises", explain the organizers.

The first census was carried out in 2019 and yielded some results such as that more than 950 thousand people were benefited by 100 social companies in 2018 and of the founders of this type of companies, 40.16% are women and 59.84% are men.

If you want to know the results of this year's census, you just have to register on the official page available on DisruptivoTV .

