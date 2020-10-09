MessageBird Raises US$ 200 Mn In Series C Round at $3 Bn Valuation

October 9, 2020 2 min read

MessageBird, an omnichannel cloud communications platform on Friday announced that it has raised USD 200 million in Series C funding round.

The investment round was led by Spark Capital along with participation from Bonnier, Glynn Capital , LGT Lightstone, Longbow and others.

With this capital infusion, the startup’s valuation stands at USD 3 billion.

The company said it will use the funding to triple the size of its global team and further expand into its core markets in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Founded in 2011, the startup through its omni channel communication platform offers a suite of both omnichannel products and cloud communications APIs that enable developers and enterprises to communicate with customers virtually from anywhere and on any channel.

The startup was bootstrapped and profitable for the first six years before raising its Series A round of USD 60 million from Accel Partners and Atomico.

Commenting on the latest investment, Robert Vis, founder and chief executive officer of MessageBird said, “This latest round is validation that there is pent up demand from customers all over the world who also want traditional businesses to move into this brave new messaging-first omnichannel world and we have the leading product on the market to help them do just that.”

The startup has picked up the funding amidst a shift from physical-in store and call centre based customer service to remote and online workforce. This trend has fueled the demand for a wider range of messaging-first customer communication tools that is available at a broader range of channels and hence, invigorated MessageBird’s evolution from a communications platform as a service (CPaaS) company to omnichannel platform as a service (OPaaS) company.

“Robert and the MessageBird team have built the best platform to engage any customer on any channel, globally – along with a suite of software products that enhance and automate these interactions – enabling businesses to stand out in the new messaging-first world,’” said, Will Reed, general partner at Spark Capital.

Currently, MessageBird has 15,000 customers, including some the established brands like Lufthansa Airlines, Heineken and Hugo Boss, among others.