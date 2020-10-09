Funding

MessageBird Raises US$ 200 Mn In Series C Round at $3 Bn Valuation

The funding will be used to triple the size of the global team and further expand into its core markets in Europe, Asia and Latin America
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
MessageBird Raises US$ 200 Mn In Series C Round at $3 Bn Valuation
Image credit: MessageBird
Robert Vis, founder and chief executive officer of MessageBird

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Correspondent
2 min read

MessageBird, an omnichannel cloud communications platform on Friday announced that it has raised USD 200 million in Series C funding round.

The investment round was led by Spark Capital along with participation from Bonnier, Glynn Capital , LGT Lightstone, Longbow and others.

With this capital infusion, the startup’s valuation stands at USD 3 billion.

The company said it will use the funding to triple the size of its global team and further expand into its core markets in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Founded in 2011, the startup through its omni channel communication platform offers  a suite of both omnichannel products and cloud communications APIs that enable developers and enterprises to communicate with customers virtually from anywhere and on any channel.

The startup was bootstrapped and profitable for the first six years before raising its Series A round of USD 60 million from Accel Partners and Atomico.

Commenting on the latest investment,  Robert Vis, founder and chief executive officer of  MessageBird said,  “This latest round is validation that there is pent up demand from customers all over the world who also want traditional businesses to move into this brave new messaging-first omnichannel world and we have the leading product on the market to help them do just that.”

The startup has picked up the funding amidst a shift from physical-in store and call centre based customer service to remote and online workforce. This trend has fueled the demand for a wider range of messaging-first customer communication tools that is available at a broader range of channels and hence, invigorated MessageBird’s evolution from a communications platform as a service (CPaaS) company to omnichannel platform as a service (OPaaS) company.

“Robert and the MessageBird team have built the best platform to engage any customer on any channel, globally – along with a suite of software products that enhance and automate these interactions – enabling businesses to stand out in the new messaging-first world,’” said, Will Reed, general partner at Spark Capital.

Currently, MessageBird has 15,000 customers, including some the established brands like  Lufthansa Airlines, Heineken and Hugo Boss, among others.

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Funding

Singapore-based Corporate Services Firm Lanturn Raises US$ 3Mn In Seed Round

Funding

E-Scooter Startup Neuron Mobility Extends its Series A with USD 12 Mn from Square Peg and GSR Ventures

Funding

Taiwan-Based Healthtech Company iWEECARE Extends Pre-Series A Funding with $2.4 Mn