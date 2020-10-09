US Elections

Trump says he will not participate in a virtual debate with Biden

Organizers announced that the debate will take place virtually due to the president's COVID-19 diagnosis.
Image credit: Jim Watson | Getty Images

2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

President Donald Trump told Fox Business that he would not participate in next week's debate with Democratic candidate Joe Biden after the Presidential Debate Committee announced that the October 15 follow-up to last Tuesday's chaotic debate would be virtual.

"No, I am not going to waste time in a virtual debate" with Biden, he said in an interview.

Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 a week ago and the Commission cited the need to "protect the health and safety of all those involved in the second presidential debate."

Biden's deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said in a statement: "Vice President Biden looks forward to speaking directly to the American people."

Trump's diagnosis was confirmed just 48 hours after debating Biden in person in Cleveland. Since then, Biden has undergone multiple tests for COVID-19, all of which came back negative .

If the virtual debate occurred, it would not be the first instance in which the candidates were not in the same room, according to the Associated Press . In 1960, the third Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy debate was broadcast while the two candidates were on opposite shores.

