job

Restaurant in Argentina offers 15 jobs and 1,500 people attend the interview

The owners of La Taberna de Fabry had a long day of interviews after many people came to their call.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Restaurant in Argentina offers 15 jobs and 1,500 people attend the interview
Image credit: La Taberna de Fabry vía Facebook

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • Although they expected to fill 15 places, the owners of the tavern do not rule out hiring five more people for the new place that will open on Monday, October 12.

The economic crisis due to COVID-19 has affected every country in the world and unemployment rates continue to grow. In a context like this, people are aware of the opportunities that arise in the different areas of work.

On September 30 of this year, Taberna de Fabry, a restaurant located in Wilde, Province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, published on its social networks that they were looking for staff to open their new premises.

"On Monday 5, Tuesday 6, and Wednesday 7 October we will be interviewing people for the new premises ...", said the announcement, in addition to detailing the positions that were offered and emphasizing that applicants had to comply with sanitary measures like wearing face masks and keeping your distance while waiting to be interviewed.

We wait for you. Many thanks

Posted by La Taberna de Fabry on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

What Adrián and Fabricio, the owners of the restaurant, did not expect was the response that people had. According to local media , there were only 15 vacancies to fill and they had an audience of 1,500 people to interview.

Likewise, the interviews that were scheduled between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. had to be rescheduled and started earlier. According to the TN portal, one of the owners declared that people began to arrive at 10:00 AM and by noon the line was already going around the block.

For this reason, they advanced the time of the interviews and began at 3:00 p.m. and ended until 1:00 a.m., still with 200 people in line, who were asked by the owners to leave their resume claiming that they could not interview to all. Although they expected to fill 15 places, the owners of the tavern do not rule out hiring five more people for the new place that will open on Monday, October 12.

According to the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC) of the South American country “in the second quarter of 2020, the activity rate was 38.4%, the employment rate was 33.4% and the unemployment rate by 13.1 percent ”. There are 2.25 million people out of work across the country.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
From business to marketing, sales, design, finance, and technology, we have the top 3 percent of Experts ready to work for you. Join the future of work and learn more about our Expert solutions!
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

job

Restaurant in Argentina offers 15 jobs and 1,500 people attend the interview

Technology

Which Project Management Timeline Tool Is Right for Your Team?

Entrepreneurs

How to Move Your Business Online Quickly