Restaurant in Argentina offers 15 jobs and 1,500 people attend the interview

October 9, 2020 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Although they expected to fill 15 places, the owners of the tavern do not rule out hiring five more people for the new place that will open on Monday, October 12.

The economic crisis due to COVID-19 has affected every country in the world and unemployment rates continue to grow. In a context like this, people are aware of the opportunities that arise in the different areas of work.

On September 30 of this year, Taberna de Fabry, a restaurant located in Wilde, Province of Buenos Aires, Argentina, published on its social networks that they were looking for staff to open their new premises.

"On Monday 5, Tuesday 6, and Wednesday 7 October we will be interviewing people for the new premises ...", said the announcement, in addition to detailing the positions that were offered and emphasizing that applicants had to comply with sanitary measures like wearing face masks and keeping your distance while waiting to be interviewed.

What Adrián and Fabricio, the owners of the restaurant, did not expect was the response that people had. According to local media , there were only 15 vacancies to fill and they had an audience of 1,500 people to interview.

Likewise, the interviews that were scheduled between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. had to be rescheduled and started earlier. According to the TN portal, one of the owners declared that people began to arrive at 10:00 AM and by noon the line was already going around the block.

For this reason, they advanced the time of the interviews and began at 3:00 p.m. and ended until 1:00 a.m., still with 200 people in line, who were asked by the owners to leave their resume claiming that they could not interview to all. Although they expected to fill 15 places, the owners of the tavern do not rule out hiring five more people for the new place that will open on Monday, October 12.

You may be interested in: Take advantage of the quarantine to catch up on your job search