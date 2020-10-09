Now you can do 'home office' in Vips restaurants

October 9, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This story originally appeared on Alto Nivel



There will be coffee and unlimited Wi-Fi to work, accompanied by a special menu where you can choose from more than 10 dishes for breakfast, lunch or dinner.

The Vips restaurant chain announced its Vips Office concept, with which they want to attract people who need an alternative space to work and where they can also eat.

"The idea comes from the growing restlessness of people, since, after six months of working remotely from home, for many the home office is no longer as comfortable a practice as it seemed," Vips explained in a statement.

You may be interested in: 3 tools to adapt to the home office

He indicated that there will be unlimited coffee and Wi-Fi for as long as they need, accompanied by a special menu where they can choose from more than 10 dishes for breakfast, lunch or dinner , for only 79 pesos for each dish.

The concept will be available throughout the month of October and November from opening time until closing.

“We have witnessed that the home office is not what it seemed due to various factors such as space, coexistence with family, routines and schedules; However, to support people who still work from home, we launched the Vips Office initiative, in which we provide totally clean and sanitized spaces, as well as unlimited Wi-Fi and coffee.

According to Vips, more than 75% of corporations continue to work from home, many sharing the space and resources with a partner, colleagues or their children who take online classes, so having an alternative space can work for many people.

Vips Office provides totally clean and sanitized spaces, as well as unlimited Wi-Fi and coffee for those looking for a quiet place to work, said Vips director Carlos Sáenz.