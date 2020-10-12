Coronavirus

An airport in Finland already uses dogs to detect COVID-19

The canines are part of a pilot program that is carried out with passengers on a voluntary basis.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
An airport in Finland already uses dogs to detect COVID-19
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • In the United Arab Emirates they also carried out canine tests similar to those in Finland with police dogs.
  • Studies have shown that canines can detect the disease five days before patients present with clinical symptoms.

Helsinki-Vantaa Airport in Finland started using trained dogs to detect COVID-19 in volunteer passengers. It is a pilot program that is carried out in conjunction with the usual tests that travelers undergo.

For these tests the passengers volunteer. According to The New York Times , once a person arrives on a trip and collects their luggage, they are invited to wipe their necks with gauze to collect sweat samples, and then leave the wipes in a can that they take to another room to be evaluated by the canines.

If the dogs detect a possible positive case, the person is taken to perform the corresponding swab to confirm the diagnosis.

A dog trainer places the box next to cans containing different scents, and the animal goes to work. Photo: Depositphotos.com.

A private veterinary clinic in Finland is sponsoring the training of 15 dogs and 10 trainers for work at the airport. Studies have found that canines can detect the disease five days before patients show clinical symptoms, according to Anna Hielm-Bjorkman , an adjunct professor at the University of Helsinki who specializes in companion animal research who is monitoring the test. .

For months now, some international airports have introduced protocols to detect the virus that include nasal sweeps, saliva tests and temperature. However, in the United Arab Emirates they also conducted canine tests similar to those in Finland with police dogs.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coronavirus

They discover that the coronavirus could survive on phone screens for 28 days

Coronavirus

Traffic light COVID CDMX: The capital stays another week in orange

Coronavirus

COVID-19 vaccine could be ready by the end of this year: WHO