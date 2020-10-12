IKEA launches its online store in Mexico

October 12, 2020 3 min read

store has 16 categories and deliveries only in Mexico City and the metropolitan area. Product shipments will cost 79 pesos in acquisitions of up to 24 kilograms and 500 pesos in larger packages.

The first physical store of IKEA, a furniture, decoration and design trade of Swedish origin, would open in Mexico in the fall of this 2020. However, the COVID-19 situation arrived that caused the change of many plans.

Faced with this situation, the Swedish giant opened its online store in Mexico, with 16 categories and with deliveries only in Mexico City and the metropolitan area, so far.

"At the moment, our home delivery service is only available for Mexico City (except Milpa Alta mayor's office) and 10 municipalities in the State of Mexico," the company explains on its website .

Product shipments will cost 79 pesos in purchases of up to 24 kilograms and 500 pesos in larger packages. Likewise, on the platform, the company highlights that they are committed to the well-being of their customers and collaborators during the current situation and although the shipments have an estimated time, they report that they may suffer delays.

"We are sorry, due to COVID-19, delivery times are longer than usual. We are actively working to improve these problems and provide you with the best service."

The IKEA physical store in Mexico, which will now open in 2021, will have 23,000 square meters on three levels and it had been announced that they would seek between 300 and 350 people to operate it. It will be located within the Encuentro Oceanía Shopping Center, east of Mexico City.

The plans of the furniture store in the Aztec country include the opening of stores not only in Mexico City, but also in Guadalajara, Querétaro, Monterrey and Puebla. IKEA was founded in 1943 in the province of Småland, Sweden, by Ingvar Kamprad, who passed away on January 27, 2018.