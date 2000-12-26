Best of the Best
Entrepreneur's top 10 franchises for 2001
This year's ranking hails three newcomers to the top 10 list. To see the complete ranking, go to the Franchise 500®.
1. Subway(last year's ranking, #2)
2. Mail Boxes Etc.(last year's ranking, #7)
3. McDonald's(last year's ranking, #1)
4. Jiffy Lube Int'l.(last year's ranking, #5)
5. Taco Bell(last year's ranking, #21)
6. The Quizno's Corp.(last year's ranking, #47)
7. Sonic Drive-In Restaurants(last year's ranking, #9)
8. RadioShack(last year's ranking, #8)
9. GNC Franchising Inc.(last year's ranking, #10)
10. Jani-King(last year's ranking, #13)