94-year-old scientist breaks Jennifer Aniston's record of one million followers on Instagram

October 12, 2020

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Scientist David Attenborough surpassed Jennifer Aniston by acquiring a million followers on Instagram in less time than the actress. The 94-year-old achieved this mark on September 24 and only needed four hours and 44 minutes, 31 minutes less than the Friends star.

In 2019 Aniston, who was not on the social network owned by Facebook, decided to join by posting a photo where she gathered the cast of Friends . The actress managed to surpass the million-follower mark in five hours and 16 minutes, setting a new record above the Duke and Duchess of Sussex who achieved this number in five hours 45 minutes.

David Attenborough is a scientist who became known for his documentary series “Life in Earth” broadcast by the BBC from 1979. Since then Attenborough has been an activist against climate change and environmental issues.

His first post is a video where he tells us about the purpose of his account. “I am taking this step and exploring this new form of communication because, as we all know, the world is in trouble. The continents are on fire. The glaciers are melting. Coral reefs are dying, fish are disappearing from our oceans… The list goes on and on. But we know what to do about it, and that is why I am tackling this new form of communication. "

Its objective is to upload small video capsules explaining what is happening in the world and some recommendations for this situation to change. Two people who identify themselves as Jonnie and Colin, Attenborough's partners in " A Life On Our Planet ", are the ones who will help him manage this account.