Why the 'Airbnb of RV Rentals' Might be Your Ticket to Traveling Safely and Remote Working

Just because the world has changed, doesn't mean that people don't still feel the desire to hit the open road and explore a new town. Social distancing requirements have almost completely changed the way we approach —but that doesn't mean we don't get to do it at all. People are finding innovative ways to do the thing they used to love the most, and usually that means reviving an old trend.

Alongside cooking more at home and spending more quality time with family, RV rental services are experiencing a surge of popularity. In the past, hearing about an RV road trip would remind you of a movie from the 1980s or retirees going on vacation—but especially in these times, that's not the case at all.

RVs provide a safe way of enjoying a trip with a small group of family or friends while maintaining a safe distance from others. RVshare, a platform that allows users to rent campers and RVs (think of Airbnb for RVs) reports a 1,600 percent increase in rental traffic since early April. When the company surveyed its users, they reported that 93 percent of people vacationing this summer want to avoid crowds—and thanks to their service, you can have a safe place to retreat to while still getting outside and enjoying the great outdoors at your leisure.

How do you rent an RV for a trip?

Here's how the platform works: find your perfect RV rental by visiting RVshare's website and entering in the basics, like where you want to pick up your RV, the dates you'd like to pick it up/drop it off and of course, how many people you want your RV to sleep. You can choose how luxurious you want your RV to be, whether you want to go glamping or don't mind a more rugged excursion. There's even pet-friendly RVs for folks who want to take their furry friends along.

If there's a frequently visited spot that you've always wanted to go to—like the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Arches National Park, Sequoia, or Congaree National park, where snagging a space can get tricky—RVshare provides listed motorhomes and travel trailers that make it easier to visit. You choose the best option for you, whether you want to tow your RV or drive your RV. That gives you the flexibility you want for whatever trip you're taking: whether you want access to a smaller, secondary car or just want to rent a motorhome and get on the road.

RVshare also provides 24/7 emergency roadside assistance and customer service available for every booking, just in case you're a little nervous about doing something new or the unexpected happens. A little more limited on time? You can even get the RV you want delivered to you for the ultimate level of convenience. There's a helpful planning feature for anyone seeking a little extra guidance, with maps and itineraries built for everything from the most epic cross-country trips to mini-excursions across local camping grounds.

What customers think of RVshare.

And with the largest RV rental marketplace, boasting thousands of 5-star reviews from happy customers (93 percent of owners have a 5-star rating), RVshare also provides a platform for anyone looking to invest in an RV or trailer as a second home the option to rent and receive a passive income stream. The platform is a safe, reliable website that users trust, which means anyone interested in making their RV, camper or trailer available for rent has a higher likelihood of booking their vehicle. Plus, there's best-in-class insurance and a totally secure payment system available that helps protect both owners and renters.

