How to grow my YouTube channel?

Since its launch more than 15 years ago, YouTube has become the favorite platform for content creators thanks to the facilities it offers to present viral trends, shows, educational content, vlogs and original films. It is no wonder that brands large and small are betting on this social video network to grow their online presence. To date, YouTube has 2 billion users connected per month, while more than 500 hours of content are shared per minute within the platform.

Alphabet , the parent company of YouTube and Google , shares a series of tips and recommendations to boost your channel.

1. Find the trends

Trends or trends in video emerge without prior notice, but uploading related content can help you increase your number of visits. To find out what people are talking about, Google Trends now lets you select YouTube as a search source. With this you will know if the content you are planning is among the topics that users are looking for on the platform.

2. The niche is today

It is not just enough to find a trend and get on it. Within YouTube there are thousands of hyperspecialized and ultra-segmented channels with powerful communities capable of generating thousands of views. For example, do you like to listen to little noises before sleeping? Oddly enough, the ASMR community on YouTube has millions of followers and world-famous channels like Gentle Whisperer .

In other words, on YouTube you will always find people who share your hobbies and tastes.

3. Be authentic

Having an authentic and personalized channel will make your followers identify and recognize your content. That is why it is important to plan all the elements of your YouTube page such as the background, the banner and the topics that you address in your videos.

Other tips to make your channel stand out:

Put your own spin on the content and add value to your videos.

Don't forget to use concise descriptions that create interest or curiosity.

Think of keywords that serve to identify your video and create images, opinions and unique content to connect with your audience.

4. Comply with community rules

To make your channel stand out from the rest and grow, it is important that you be original. That is, respect the creations of other channels or authors. This is important because you ensure that your video does not infringe the rights of others, such as music, images, videos or creative material.

A couple of tips:

There are myths around this topic that suggest that you can use copyrighted material, such as music tracks or fragments of protected programs, but the reality is that it is better to inform yourself before uploading the video.

Some creators enable Creative Commons licenses, to allow other users to make use of the material, pay attention to those permissions and also mark the videos you want to share so that others can take it up and make your channel known.

5. Take advantage of live video

Streaming or live broadcasts is a great way to connect with your audience because you receive interactions and comments in real time. The quickest thing to do is to stream with a webcam, as this is the easiest and most practical way to do it.

eye! Before broadcasting, be sure to announce the event so your community knows you will be live. Once started, do not forget to interact with the people who will be connected with you, which will make the mechanics between both parties agile. Live videos are a great option, but we recommend allowing time between one transmission and another so as not to saturate the audience.