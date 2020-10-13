Telework today and beyond: keys to business continuity

October 13, 2020 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The COVID-19 outbreak highlighted the inescapable need for organizations to redefine their labor schemes in the current situation and new market trends. In this scenario, setting up virtual offices that allow them to continue with operations, despite adverse circumstances, was not a choice, but a must . Tools that were useful before are essential today.

Technology offers a wide range of possibilities to carry out the workday remotely, with collaborative management applications that allow to organize teams effectively, carry out projects and establish communication through various channels, among other solutions.

Thus, in times of crisis like the current one, the digital workplace becomes relevant, a concept that proposes an evolution of the traditional office towards an environment where there is not only a physical workspace, but one connected by the cloud. The integration of technologies enhances interaction and fosters interconnectivity, from anywhere and at any time, in addition to, of course, putting the resources of an organization within the reach of all its collaborators.

In this context, it is essential that digitization is carried out in a transversal way, that is, that it does not concern only one sector, but encompasses all the processes, with the aim of guaranteeing the optimal functioning of all the areas that comprise to a company.

Regional growth numbers

In 2019, Xertica carried out the “First Latin American study on digital workplace ”, an investigation that had the participation of 111 Human Resources leaders from Latin America, with the aim of knowing the motivations that encourage executives to advance in their implementation. At that time, 76% had already adopted or were implementing a digital workplace project, and 59% planned to do so in the next two years.

The quarantine accelerated the launch of the digital transformation process. According to the Gartner 2020 Digital Workplace Survey , 68% of the companies surveyed said that they adopted a digital workplace strategy since the beginning of the global spread of the virus.

Photo: