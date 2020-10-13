Ecommerce

Did COVID-19 steal your sales? This is how 9 Latin American startups successfully entered e-commerce

Latin America will have 191.7 million digital buyers and more than 10.8 million consumers will make a digital purchase for the first time this year.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Technological innovation and process optimization are booming. Changes and restrictions in physical interaction since the pandemic have forced companies to change the way they operate and do business, the recent McKinsey & Company survey “What 800 executives envision for the postpandemic workface conducted of executives of companies around the world, shows that a third of companies have accelerated the digitization of their supply chains, half have accelerated the digitization of their customer service channels, and two-thirds have more quickly adopted artificial intelligence and automation.

Undoubtedly, the pandemic has shown us that the digitization of companies of any size is necessary and that being prepared and being able to adapt quickly is essential. There has been an important evolution in consumer habits and in the adoption of purchasing through digital media, as mentioned in the eMarketer report, Latin America Ecommerce 2020 ( How COVID-19 will affect growth and sales in Argentina , Brazil and Mexico ), the region will have 191.7 million digital buyers and more than 10.8 million consumers will make a digital purchase for the first time this year.

In the region there are startups that are helping this entire process, standing out for presenting relevant innovations for sales processes, for promoting the digital transformation of companies through disruptive solutions that help them automate logistics and delivery processes, to increase productivity, for promoting customer loyalty and for allowing correct decision-making with the use of Big Data .

Here are some examples of these solutions, and the name of the startups that lead these changes, promoted by and belonging to Wayra , the Venture Capital of Telefónica Movistar:

1. Nubimetrics

It is positioned as Mercado Libre's intelligent information web platform. Through its tool, sellers gain an advantage in the world of e-commerce, they obtain tools that provide all the information necessary to make the best decisions for the business.

2. Producteca

It synchronizes catalogs, stocks, prices and orders in online sales sites, marketplaces and ERPs of companies, it allows to have the information updated and in order. Through its platform, customers develop their online sales channel, integrating their systems, publishing more products to increase their sales.

3. OhmyFi

Platform that turns Wi-Fi into a tool to communicate, entertain and retain customers, knowing their profiles, interests, tastes and motivations. This digital marketing solution is located at the client's physical points and through access to free Wi-Fi, users complete relevant information for the business through commercial guidelines.

5. IoT Digital Spaces

Integrator of the devices, logistics and sales processes that use the Internet of Things and existing connections. One of its most frequent uses are Smart Lockers, which allow e-commerce deliveries, luggage storage, product return, reception and delivery of logistics packages, residential deliveries, medicine, office supply and inventory of factories or plants production.

6. SimpliRoute

It focuses on reducing logistics costs and improving the delivery experience, by including optimization algorithms and Machine Learning, it provides experiences to its customers so that they increase deliveries on time and scale their operations efficiently.

7. Omnix

It is a logistics orchestrator that allows solutions, automate processes and anticipate failures and unforeseen events in the supply chain.

8. FieldWy

It simplifies the workflow in the office and in the field, integrating the sales and productivity processes, as well as the generation and analysis of information. It is based on the management and monitoring of activities such as routes, clients, service desks, workflows, information exploitation in industries such as retail, financial, logistics and services.

9. Chazki

It specializes in package delivery for e-commerce and retail operators, focuses on on-demand logistics and provides solutions to its customers to make last-mile shipments based on a collaborative economy, with a unique and proprietary technology that allows them to offer flexible processes , have an online tracking of shipments, provide rates according to volume, among other benefits.

