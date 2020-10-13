This Mexican startup wants to digitize records to make receptions more secure

October 13, 2020 5 min read

When you have an appointment at a company, most likely you will meet by phone and when you arrive at the place, they will ask you to sign up in a notebook so they can have the record.

After that there is a waiting time in which they notify the person with whom you have the meeting and while all that happens, you have already touched the entrance, reception, notebook and pen that thousands of people have already touched previously, which today It's like asking for a COVID-19 infection .

Lobbyfix is a software designed for hosts of offices, businesses, receptions, to be able to have a complete and secure record of the people who frequent the facilities. In this way, they can avoid the crowds that usually form around them and have a better organization for the good of all.

The project arose in April 2018 from a business incubator, which from the beginning has been supporting them with their expenses, and guiding them to make their way between their clients and the industry in general.

“We wanted to create a tool that will provide security, that they have a complete record of their receptions,” said Isabel Martínez, in charge of the platform, in an interview with Entrepreneur en Español .

It is a 100% Mexican startup , being one of the few in its class that offers this type of service and that circulates within the Mexican economy to support businesses from within to activate sectors that have been paralyzed by the contingency.

Its offer is not only for large companies that receive hundreds of clients a day, on the contrary, it is focused on all businesses that seek to have better control and organization, make the time of all those involved more efficient and improve the performance of the companies. together.

The way it works is through people's names and email addresses. The identification is personal, with a QR code, it can be read by the cell phones of each person, so that contact with outside objects is minimal and makes the check-in at the facilities more effective.

Being an innovative system in the hospital environment for companies, there is not much culture regarding the use of this type of systems, or even what the long-term benefits may be. Isabel commented: "The notebook is arguably our biggest competitor."

"I think our biggest challenge has been to educate the industry about the digitization of their businesses," continued Martínez.

It is not an exaggeration to say that the COVID-19 pandemic has been difficult for everyone, but Lobbyfix, after thinking about how they were going to fight it to save the business, decided to turn it around to support all the people who, due to various circumstances , require leaving their home to work.

But the system includes the function of having an inclusive contact tracing, where it is possible to know where a person has been and in case of emergency, to be able to contact the people who were close to them to restrict contagion. This is a feature of interest that can be very useful to health authorities.

Their business model is based on monthly subscriptions. The visitor traffic that a business obtains is the way in which the commission that the company would have for providing the service is measured. For small businesses there is a free plan that allows them to access the benefits of the platform, however, for businesses with more than 100 visitors a day, the subscription costs around 500 Mexican pesos.

"All the necessary locks were put on the software to protect the security of the data," said Isabel, speaking of the interface in charge of taking care of the information.

Despite the fact that the pandemic allowed them to innovate their services, by 2021 they plan to analyze which sectors of the industry need the product the most, being retail or a more industrial one, and thus customize the product to meet the necessary requirements for the new normal.

Of course, the challenge for the future will be: "add security without hurting the experience." Alliances with other companies to increase the reach of the system will be just as important.

One option would be to create an alliance with a company dedicated to putting up turnstiles, so that, in the future, just by scanning the entry QR code, they know who you are and let you in. The entire process only touching the absolutely necessary objects.

Everyone's fear is understandable in the face of a precarious situation and difficult to understand, however, it is necessary to continue innovating to overcome the current health crisis, gradually changing habits for a healthier coexistence.