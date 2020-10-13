Funding

[Funding Alert] GoGet Raises USD 2 Mn In Series A Led By Monk's Hill Ventures

The funding will be used to scale the startup's services in Malaysia through product development, and building and expanding its product as well as technology teams
Image credit: GoGet

3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

GoGet announced on Tuesday that it has closed a Series A round of USD 2 million led by Monk’s Hill Ventures.

The platform connects multinational corporations, small and medium enterprises, and business owners to verified flexible workers who are also called GoGetters. It will also expand its sales and digital marketing teams to grow user acquisition.

“The traditional labor market is inefficient during these challenging times. Businesses especially SMEs need to find innovative ways to cut costs while being profitable. Our robust technology provides these businesses a cost-efficient solution beyond what a traditional job matching service can provide. This includes quality control, compliance to standards, good user experience, and workflow integration,” said Francesca Chia, chief executive officer and co-founder, GoGet. “Our vision is to build a sustainable future of work by empowering both businesses and gig economy workers in ASEAN. We also believe that by addressing the gaps in protection for flexible workers, it is making flexible work sustainable for our future.”

The startup has created USD 5 million in value of jobs and helped over 20,000 GoGetters and over 5,000 businesses from small to large to scale up operationally without incurring full-time costs. All GoGetters are verified and trained using the platform before they start claiming jobs. Companies including Lazada Malaysia, IKEA Malaysia, Foodpanda and Bloomthis are using GoGetters for regular tasks including delivery, packing, and event support.

“We partnered with GoGet on one of Lazada’s initiatives during Malaysia’s Movement Control Order in March. Leveraging their platform which includes Gogetters, logistics and technology capabilities, we were able to quickly onboard and help agricultural-based businesses who were severely impacted by the pandemic to deliver thousands of fresh produce which would have otherwise been thrown away,” said Shah Suriye Rubhen, COO, Lazada Malaysia.

GoGet has also introduced gamification to upskill from basic skills to promoter skills and increase utilization of their GoGetters.

The company also plans to open its platform for companies to utilize their technology to manage and digitize manual processes in their workforce.

“The nature of work is being redefined as companies and workers seek both flexibility and fit. This trend has been accelerated by the pandemic, as businesses are transforming in response and require more elastic workforce. GoGet provides a community of motivated and well-trained workers, but more importantly, its platform extends the corporate people management systems

to ensure quality, compliance and seamless workflow,” said Kuo-Yi Lim, co-founder and managing partner, Monk’s Hill Ventures.

