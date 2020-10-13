Google

Google Drive will remove items from your trash after 30 days

Starting today, the platform will make some changes to make this feature work more consistently with the rest of the G Suite applications.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Google Drive will remove items from your trash after 30 days
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • "Beginning October 13, 2020, we will change the retention policies for items in the Trash on Google Drive," the company said.
  • This update is intended to make the trash can work more consistently with the rest of the Google applications.

Google announced changes to its storage platform, Google Drive . Now files sent to the app trash will be automatically deleted within 30 days.

According to the technology company, this update is intended to make the trash can work more consistently with the rest of the G Suite applications, such as Gmail, when automatically deleting files.

Image: Elle Cartier via Unsplash

“Beginning October 13, 2020, we will change the retention policies for items in the Trash on Google Drive. With this new policy, any file that is placed in the Google Drive trash will be automatically deleted after 30 days, ”the company explains in a statement.

Previously, any item that users will delete was stored in the trash until people decided to empty it.

However, with this new feature, Google hopes to ensure that files its users send to the trash are completely erased. If an administrator wants to restore a file, they can still do so within the mentioned timeframe.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Google

Google's big step to disrupt and improve higher education

Google

Google Scripts May Be the Secret to Increasing Your Efficiency. Here's Where to Master It for Just $35.

Google

Google Translate App to Transcribe and Translate in Real Time