Google Drive will remove items from your trash after 30 days

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

This update is intended to make the trash can work more consistently with the rest of the Google applications.

Google announced changes to its storage platform, Google Drive . Now files sent to the app trash will be automatically deleted within 30 days.

According to the technology company, this update is intended to make the trash can work more consistently with the rest of the G Suite applications, such as Gmail, when automatically deleting files.

Image: Elle Cartier via Unsplash

“Beginning October 13, 2020, we will change the retention policies for items in the Trash on Google Drive. With this new policy, any file that is placed in the Google Drive trash will be automatically deleted after 30 days, ”the company explains in a statement.

Previously, any item that users will delete was stored in the trash until people decided to empty it.

However, with this new feature, Google hopes to ensure that files its users send to the trash are completely erased. If an administrator wants to restore a file, they can still do so within the mentioned timeframe.