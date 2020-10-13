Prime Day promotions, cards and participating banks

October 13, 2020 6 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Amazon created its own day of online shopping deals called Prime Day five years ago. It was a sale day aimed at attracting new Prime members and expanding summer purchases (175 million items were sold in 2019). However, with the arrival of COVID-19 , the online retail giant decided to delay this year's Prime Day version until fall.

Do you want to take advantage of the offers and promotions of banks on Amazon Prime Day Mexico ? We give you the details of this shopping day:

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

The 2020 Amazon Prime Day begins this October 13 at 12:00 a.m. and ends on October 14 at 11:59 p.m. (Central Mexico time) for Prime members in the Republic of Mexico. It will also be active in the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Spain, Singapore, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, and for the first time this year, in Turkey and Brazil.

How do I buy on Prime Day?

Being Prime Day, you must be a member of the Prime subscription to get the best deals. If not, you can join for free for 30 days, after which you must pay 99 Mexican pesos per month. You can sign up here .

You can naturally log into Amazon.com through your laptop, but here are some options to consider as well.

The Amazon app: If you'll be out and about on Prime Day, download the Amazon app, log in, and you're ready to shop wherever you are.

Ask Alexa: Why move? The main idea behind Amazon's Echo devices is to sell you stuff, which is why Alexa is more than willing to help you add things to your cart. There might even be some exclusive Prime Day deals for the voice assistant, so be sure to ask Alexa what Amazon has for you.

Visit amazon.com/primeday for more details.

What are the bank promotions?

Amazon in Mexico closed alliances with the banks Citibanamex, Banorte, HSBC and American Express to offer you payment options such as an additional 10% discount with the code PRIMEDAY20 on a minimum purchase of 2,500 pesos in products sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico. It should be noted that this does not add up to months without interest.

Offers include:

Citibanamex: 10% additional discount with the code PRIMEDAY20 or up to 18 months without interest.

10% additional discount with the code PRIMEDAY20 or up to 18 months without interest. American Express: 10% discount with the code PRIMEDAY20 or up to 12 months without interest.

10% discount with the code PRIMEDAY20 or up to 12 months without interest. Banorte: 10% discount with the code PRIMEDAY20 and 15% discount on the digital card.

10% discount with the code PRIMEDAY20 and 15% discount on the digital card. HSBC: 10% discount with the code PRIMEDAY20 or up to 12 months without interest.

10% discount with the code PRIMEDAY20 or up to 12 months without interest. Amazon Cash: $ 100 pesos discount when depositing $ 400 pesos or more.

$ 100 pesos discount when depositing $ 400 pesos or more. OXXO: Ability to make cash payments in stores.

Ability to make cash payments in stores. Amazon Rechargeable: 15% discount on purchases of $ 1000 pesos.

15% discount on purchases of $ 1000 pesos. Digital Gift Cards: $ 100 pesos bonus when buying more than $ 500 pesos.

Image: Amazon Mexico

What will be for sale?

The offers cover all the gamut, but discounts on products made on Amazon are a pretty safe bet. If you're looking for an Echo smart speaker, Ring video doorbell, Fire TV device, or Kindle e-reader, Prime Day is sure to have a deal for you. But a variety of devices are likely to be offered from the major vendors.

How to find offers?

There are different ways to find Amazon Prime Day deals. These are:

General offer page and search by category. Click here to find them.

and search by category. Click here to find them. Search the Flash Deals. These are usually good discounts, but they only last a few hours. Click here to see which ones are active.

These are usually good discounts, but they only last a few hours. Click here to see which ones are active. Selected Offers. They are the discounts that Amazon wants to highlight. You'll find Echo devices, for example. Click here.

They are the discounts that Amazon wants to highlight. You'll find Echo devices, for example. Click here. Upcoming Offers. They are the products that are not yet on sale, but that will be offered in a few hours. You can follow up on the product that interests you so that Amazon will notify you when the promotion enters. Click here.

They are the products that are not yet on sale, but that will be offered in a few hours. You can follow up on the product that interests you so that Amazon will notify you when the promotion enters. Click here. Amazon Brands: Here you will find discounts on Amazon Essentials and Amazon Basics products. Click here to find out .

Here you will find discounts on Amazon Essentials and Amazon Basics products. Click here to find out . Offers by category:

You can narrow your searches to only the things that really interest you. These are:

Amazon United States: So that you can review the export offers that you can request from your neighbor to the north. Know these offers in this link.

So that you can review the export offers that you can request from your neighbor to the north. Know these offers in this link. Discount Coupons: All products that bring another discount in addition to the one offered by Prime Day and that of the banks. Click here to meet them .

Good luck and remember to buy wisely!