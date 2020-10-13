Prime Day discounts: ALL Amazon offers this October 13 and 14 in Mexico

October 13, 2020 5 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Amazon Prime Day is here with two days of savings and exclusive offers for everyone. This year, due to COVID-19 , the summer event started at 12 a.m. on October 13 and will continue until the last minute of October 14 in 19 countries around the world, including Mexico.

What does this mean? Prime members will have exclusive access to more than one million deals on products they need, want or want, including select items from all categories from electronics, fashion, Amazon devices, toys, and more at amazon.com/primeday.

Amazon indicated in a press release that during Prime Day to make it easier to support local Mexican consumption, customers can visit the store dedicated to entrepreneurs in promoting SMEs , Amazon Handmade and local designers in Mexican Brands . This is due to the fact that more than half of the products sold in the Amazon store worldwide are from third parties, mostly small and medium-sized entrepreneurs, and on Prime Day 2019 these sellers exceeded $ 2 billion in sales. .

These are ALL the offers that Amazon announces on its Prime Day 2020:

Electronics, computers and video games

Promotions of up to 20% discount on cell phones of the brands: iPhone and Samsung renewed, Google Pixel, LG, Xiaomi.

Brands such as JBL, Bose, Panasonic and RedLemon with discounts from 10%, 30% and up to 40%.

Computing and vlogging accessories with up to 30% discount.

Discounts on video games for Nintendo Switch such as Minecraft, Splatoon 2, Mario Bros, Animal Crossing, Ring Fit and more.

Promotions on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite consoles.

Gaming Accessories with up to 30% discount.

Consoles with preloaded video games with up to 40% discount.

Up to 20% discount on PlayStatuion VR.

Up to 40% discount on accessories, monitors and memories Make, Seagate and Viewsonic.

Beauty

Up to 40% discount on razors, epilators, straighteners, and more.

Promotions on brushes, makeup accessories in brands such as Professional PRO.

Discounts on brands like LBEL, Cetaphil, Bioderma, Clinique, Eucerin

Promotions in fragrances from Adidas, Antonio Banderas, Armani, Calvin Klein, Benetton, among others.

Personal hygiene items with 30% discount.

Lumea epilator with 43% discount.

Take advantage of the 3x2 in beauty products.

Amazon devices

Enjoy Kindle with 29% discount; 8GB Kindle Paperwhite with 28% and 27% in its 32GB version or take advantage to get a Kindle Oasis with 27% discount.

Eero devices, pack of one or three, with 30% discount.

Echo devices with Alexa will have discounts of 53% on Echo Dot (3rd generation), 33% on Echo Flex, 22% on Echo Studio, 40% on Echo Show 5, and 33% on Echo Show 8.

Amazon Fashion

Up to 50% on tennis from different brands such as Skechers, Puma, Nike, Adidas, Under Armor, Charly.

Up to 30% on clothing for children and babies.

Up to 50% on Smartwatches.

Up to 40% discount on Jeans Levis, T. Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Champion, and others.

Up to 40% on Nine West and Westies bags and shoes.

Up to 50% on Casio watches.

Up to 40% on men's and women's lenses, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Hawkers, Polaroid.

From 30% discount on TOUS jewelry and other brands.

Home and kitchen

Savings at Philips Hue of up to 30%.

Up to 30% discount on vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, vaporizers, among others.

From 30% discount on mattresses, pillows and bedding.

Desks, side tables, cabinets with 10% discount.

Memory foam mattresses and sheets with 20% discount.

Smart locks for your home with 30% discount.

Kitchen items with 30% discount.

Luxury Decorative Items for your home with 30% discount.

Air fryers with up to 30% discount.

Games and toys

Promotions on Bandai, Beast Kingdom, Batman, Barbie, and Harry Potter merchandise.

Save up to 20% on 1000 piece puzzles.

For the children in you, enjoy the ball pools with a 20% discount.

Up to 40% off Fisher Price, Hot Wheels.

Save up to 50% on Mattel toys and games.

Melissa & Doug Toy Promotions.

Additionally, Prime members can enjoy offers at:

Amazon Handmade. Up to 30% discount on handmade accessories, and discounts from 10% off on selected artisan products.

KNOW THE AMAZON PRIME DAY BANK OFFERS IN MEXICO HERE.

Additionally, Prime members can make purchases anytime, anywhere with the Amazon app, ensuring they don't miss out on any Prime Day deals. Anyone can start shopping on Prime Day by joining Prime, or by starting a free 30-day trial at Amazon.com/primeday.