Free courses to learn English now!

The saying goes that it is never too late to learn , and truth be told, we don't always have the time or the will to incorporate learning a new language into our daily routine.

Fortunately, the Internet is full of sites, digital channels and educational platforms to learn English at any time. But how do you know which is the best option?

On this occasion, we have put together a compilation of all the virtual and free courses that abound on the net to study English . And to make things even easier, we've grouped resources into learning levels: Basic, Intermediate, and Advanced.

How to participate in the free English courses

To participate, simply follow the links that we share below, register by creating a user account or download the free educational material that is offered. Now everything depends on you!

Whether for work, tourism or just curiosity, be sure to check out the following free English courses at all levels:

Basic level

1. Learn English on your own

Content: Make the most of online resources to learn English at your own pace, on your schedule and under your own rules.

Link: Go to course

2. Basic English for beginners

Content: Simple present verb tenses, present continuous, future with " will ", future with " going to ", conditional, among others, naturally and without grammatical terminology.

Link: Go to course

3. English for beginners

Content: Self-management educational program taught by UNAM. Depending on your experience and level of understanding of the English language, you can explore each teaching module and take a brief evaluation as feedback.

Link: Go to course

4. Essential English: differences between confusing words

Content: An excellent opportunity to fine tune your first lessons in English and detect the differences between the more complicated terms.

Link: Go to course

5. Basic English: conversational and networking

Content: The objective of this university course is to learn basic English to use it strategically in business and increase your professional success.

Link: Go to course

6. Learn basic English phrases: Learn basic English phrases

Content: This course aims to improve your pronunciation and accentuation of basic English phrases, start a conversation and even solve decision situations.

Link: Go to course

Bonus. PDF books to learn English for free

Content: A free collection of digital books to perfect your command of English at all levels.

Link: Go to course

Intermediate level

7. English at work: English at work

Content: an opportunity to expand your command of the English language, and dare to seek employment abroad highlighting your main skills and competencies.

Link: Go to course

8. Methodologies for teaching English as a second language

Content: Here we have a series of educational tools and resources for teachers who teach English.

Link : Go to course

9. English Verb Tenses for Spanish Speakers

Content: Expand your knowledge and encourage yourself to explore new job opportunities abroad with this English course.

Link: Go to course

10. The basics of English

Content: Detailed course to know a series of concepts, grammar rules and essential vocabulary of the English language.

Link: Go to course

11. Audio courses to learn English on Spotify

Content: Free collection of audio courses to learn English available on the Spotify social network, an excellent opportunity to stay in constant education and training through very interesting podcasts that you can play from any device.

Link: Go to course

12. Learn English for free on YouTube

Content: Put your skills to learn new languages into practice with these five YouTube channels to study English for free.

Link: Go to course

Advanced level

13. Literary novels in English

Contents: We share a collection of 20 classics of literature in PDF for students of level basic and intermediate English.

Link: Go to course

14. Business English: Sales, Management and Leadership

Dictated by: Universidad Anáhuac de México

Content: Master English for a language immersion in business and excel in your professional career.

Link: Go to course

Master English for a language immersion in business and excel in your professional career. Link: Go to course

15. Advanced English courses

Content: Course from the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, designed to expand your lexical and grammatical inventory in the English language, thus increasing your professional value and your job competence.

Link: Go to course

16. English for Journalism

Content: This course is designed for non-native English speakers who are interested in developing the skills needed for a career in modern journalism. In this course, you will explore print and digital media through authentic readings and video lectures, while expanding your vocabulary and increasing your ability to read, research, and develop local and global news stories.

Link: Go to course

17. Advanced English courses