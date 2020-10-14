Tools

From the basic level to the most advanced. Learn English now with the best free virtual courses you will find on the web.
Free courses to learn English now!
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The saying goes that it is never too late to learn , and truth be told, we don't always have the time or the will to incorporate learning a new language into our daily routine.

Fortunately, the Internet is full of sites, digital channels and educational platforms to learn English at any time. But how do you know which is the best option?

On this occasion, we have put together a compilation of all the virtual and free courses that abound on the net to study English . And to make things even easier, we've grouped resources into learning levels: Basic, Intermediate, and Advanced.

How to participate in the free English courses

To participate, simply follow the links that we share below, register by creating a user account or download the free educational material that is offered. Now everything depends on you!

Whether for work, tourism or just curiosity, be sure to check out the following free English courses at all levels:

Basic level

1. Learn English on your own

  • Content: Make the most of online resources to learn English at your own pace, on your schedule and under your own rules.
  • Link: Go to course

2. Basic English for beginners

  • Content: Simple present verb tenses, present continuous, future with " will ", future with " going to ", conditional, among others, naturally and without grammatical terminology.
  • Link: Go to course

3. English for beginners

  • Content: Self-management educational program taught by UNAM. Depending on your experience and level of understanding of the English language, you can explore each teaching module and take a brief evaluation as feedback.
  • Link: Go to course

4. Essential English: differences between confusing words

  • Content: An excellent opportunity to fine tune your first lessons in English and detect the differences between the more complicated terms.
  • Link: Go to course

5. Basic English: conversational and networking

  • Content: The objective of this university course is to learn basic English to use it strategically in business and increase your professional success.
  • Link: Go to course

6. Learn basic English phrases: Learn basic English phrases

  • Content: This course aims to improve your pronunciation and accentuation of basic English phrases, start a conversation and even solve decision situations.
  • Link: Go to course

Bonus. PDF books to learn English for free

  • Content: A free collection of digital books to perfect your command of English at all levels.
  • Link: Go to course

Intermediate level

7. English at work: English at work

  • Content: an opportunity to expand your command of the English language, and dare to seek employment abroad highlighting your main skills and competencies.
  • Link: Go to course

8. Methodologies for teaching English as a second language

  • Content: Here we have a series of educational tools and resources for teachers who teach English.
  • Link : Go to course

9. English Verb Tenses for Spanish Speakers

  • Content: Expand your knowledge and encourage yourself to explore new job opportunities abroad with this English course.
  • Link: Go to course

10. The basics of English

  • Content: Detailed course to know a series of concepts, grammar rules and essential vocabulary of the English language.
  • Link: Go to course

11. Audio courses to learn English on Spotify

  • Content: Free collection of audio courses to learn English available on the Spotify social network, an excellent opportunity to stay in constant education and training through very interesting podcasts that you can play from any device.
  • Link: Go to course

12. Learn English for free on YouTube

  • Content: Put your skills to learn new languages into practice with these five YouTube channels to study English for free.
  • Link: Go to course

Advanced level

13. Literary novels in English

  • Contents: We share a collection of 20 classics of literature in PDF for students of level basic and intermediate English.
  • Link: Go to course

14. Business English: Sales, Management and Leadership

  • Dictated by: Universidad Anáhuac de México
  • Content: Master English for a language immersion in business and excel in your professional career.
  • Link: Go to course

15. Advanced English courses

  • Content: Course from the Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile, designed to expand your lexical and grammatical inventory in the English language, thus increasing your professional value and your job competence.
  • Link: Go to course

16. English for Journalism

  • Content: This course is designed for non-native English speakers who are interested in developing the skills needed for a career in modern journalism. In this course, you will explore print and digital media through authentic readings and video lectures, while expanding your vocabulary and increasing your ability to read, research, and develop local and global news stories.
  • Link: Go to course

17. Advanced English courses

  • Content: An important selection of virtual advanced English courses taught by renowned universities abroad and with the possibility of certification.
  • Link: Go to course

