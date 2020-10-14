Mexican brands dominate the Brand Finance ranking of the most valuable in Latin America in 2020

October 14, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Mexico and Brazil are the countries with the most brands on the list.

Corona tops the list with a value of $ 8 billion.

Brand Finance , a consultancy specializing in brand valuation and strategy, announced the most valuable brands in Latin America in 2020 and Mexican brands dominated the list occupying 37 positions and representing 42% of the total value of the list. Also, five of them are in the top 10.

Brazil was placed as the second country with the most brands in the ranking with a total of 33 that represent 38% of the value of the list. According to Brand Finance, the combined value of the companies in the index is $ 143 billion.

Corona took the position of the most valuable brand in the region, which tops the list with a value of 8 billion dollars. On the other hand, there are 12 Chilean, 8 Colombian and 5 Argentine brands.

Within the top 10 of the 100 most valuable brands in Latin America are: