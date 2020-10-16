Tesla

How Donating to Charity Could Win You a New Tesla Model 3

Do a good deed, get rewarded.
How Donating to Charity Could Win You a New Tesla Model 3
Image credit: StackCommerce

Cars are status symbols, especially in the world of entrepreneurship. A car makes a first impression when you arrive at a meeting, it's a great talking point for new or prospective clients, and it becomes an extension of your personality.

What do you want to drive?

A Tesla Model 3 strikes a balance between flash and practicality. A Tesla Model 3 that you won by donating to charity...that's just downright smart.

Right now, during the Win a 2020 Tesla Model 3 Giveaway organized by StackCommerce, you could win one of these impressive electric vehicles. All you have to do is make a donation to the Playing For Change Foundation and provide your contact information to be eligible to win this $40,000 car. The more you donate, the more entries you'll secure. 

The Playing For Change Foundation uses music education to create positive change for children and communities in need around the world. They've provided more than 2,000 children from ten countries with access to music and arts education and helped provide jobs to musicians and administrators in low-income areas around the world. Now, you can help them continue this important mission and potentially get rewarded for it. 

The 2020 rear-wheel-drive Tesla Model 3 can go from 0 to 60mph in as little as 5.3 seconds and reach top speeds of 140mph. It has a 250-mile range, making it perfect for commuting, road-tripping, or just running errands around town. It also comes with autopilot built-in and a beautiful pearl white paint finish.

Make a splash at any meeting by pulling up in a Tesla Model 3. Start entering to win today. Donate $10 for 100 entries, $25 for 250 entries, $50 for 1,000 entries, or $100 for 2,000 entries. You have until December 31, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. PT when the giveaway ends to enter. Winner announced on or around January 5, 2021 via email and/or phone, so be sure to keep those notifications turned on.

More from Entrepreneur

