News and Trends

The First iPhone 12 Hands-On Happened on 'Good Morning America'

For an early in-hand look at the new iPhones, you'll have to check this 'Good Morning America' segment.
The First iPhone 12 Hands-On Happened on 'Good Morning America'
Image credit: Apple via engadget

1 min read
This story originally appeared on Engadget

Now that Apple has announced its new iPhones, people are of course eager to see what they look like in real life. Unfortunately our current conditions kept reporters away from the event, and mean it will take a little longer for most of us to get first hand impressions of the new devices. However, 9to5Mac points out that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro made their debut in studio on Good Morning America where ABC News’ Becky Worley showed off the devices.

Related: Which New iPhone Is Right for You? All 4 of Apple's iPhone 12 Models Compared

In the clip you can get a better idea of how the new phones look in use, as well as how it looks when the new MagSafe chargers stick to them. Sure, you’ve seen the trailers and rendered press photos, but until we get some hands-on time with the iPhone 12 lineup, this is your best bet at seeing how some of the new colors will really look.

