The First iPhone 12 Hands-On Happened on 'Good Morning America'

October 15, 2020 1 min read

This story originally appeared on Engadget



Now that has announced its new iPhones, people are of course eager to see what they look like in real life. Unfortunately our current conditions kept reporters away from the event, and mean it will take a little longer for most of us to get first hand impressions of the new devices. However, 9to5Mac points out that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro made their debut in studio on Good Morning America where ABC News’ Becky Worley showed off the devices.

In the clip you can get a better idea of how the new phones look in use, as well as how it looks when the new MagSafe chargers stick to them. Sure, you’ve seen the trailers and rendered press photos, but until we get some hands-on time with the iPhone 12 lineup, this is your best bet at seeing how some of the new colors will really look.