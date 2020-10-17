Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Zenith

Swiss luxury watchmaker Zenith is now paying tribute to the renowned chronograph by releasing the El Primero A384 Revival.
Image credit: Zenith
Zenith El Primero A384 Revival

1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In honor of the release of the original El Primero A384 50 years ago, Swiss luxury watchmaker Zenith is now paying tribute to the renowned chronograph by releasing the El Primero A384 Revival. With the original being one of Zenith’s signature timepieces that was introduced to the world in the late 1960s, its new version now looks set to be enjoyed by a whole new generation of watch enthusiasts.

Source: Zenith

It however remains powered by the original El Primero movement, which is known for being one of the first automatic chronographs and can be seen in all its glory once you check out its back case. The watch’s “ladder” bracelet is also eye-catching- it has an unusual open design to match its avant-garde look. (Fun fact: the bracelet was made by specialist company Gay Frères, who has also done work for other celebrated brands such as Patek Philippe and Audemars Piguet.) The watch comes in an angular and stylized tonneau case, with simple black subdials against a lacquered white dial. 

