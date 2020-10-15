Social networks

A tweet that refers to Cristiano Ronaldo's positive COVID became the most popular in the history of Russian football

FC Spartak Moscow posted a joking message referring to Wolverhampton Wanderers FC in the English Premier League.
A tweet that refers to Cristiano Ronaldo&#39;s positive COVID became the most popular in the history of Russian football
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • So far the message has 69.8 thousand likes and 9 thousand retweets.

On Tuesday, October 13, it was announced that Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for COVID-19 , after this news, FC Spartak Moscow, a Russian football club, posted a message in the form of a joke referring to the Wolverhampton Wanderers FC of the English Premier League.

"... Well, that means that the Wolves have run out of half of their starting eleven for the weekend game," says the message on the bird's social network that responded to a news item announcing the player's condition .

A day later Spartak commented again: "The most liked tweet in Russian football ... and the Wolves don't even play on the weekend ... they play on Monday."

So far the message has 69.8 thousand likes and 9 thousand retweets. For its part, the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) team declared in a statement that Cristiano Ronaldo is fine, without symptoms and in isolation ”.

Likewise, all the players of the Portuguese team underwent the test, after Ronaldo's result, but were negative for the presence of the disease.

