Nathan Apodaca launches his official look as a Halloween costume

October 15, 2020

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Do you remember Nathan Apodaca? The tiktoker who went viral for his video riding a skateboard drinking an Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice and singing the song " Dreams " by Fleetwood Mac.

The man is taking advantage of his fame and recognition to launch his look as a Halloween costume, through an official store known as doggfacemerch.com. The entrepreneur is also taking the opportunity to promote his online store where he also offers t-shirts, sweatshirts, caps and other accessories.

The costume consisting of a sweatshirt, shirt, shorts, socks, his feather tattoo and a mustache has an approximate price of 78 dollars (1,663 Mexican pesos approximately) plus the cost of shipping that costs between 34 and 68 dollars depending on the service that choose.

Photo: via www.doggfacemerch.com

In total, if you choose the cheapest shipping, it will be 112.08 dollars (approximately 2,389.5 Mexican pesos), while the most expensive would cost 146.34 dollars (3,120 Mexican pesos approximately). The difference is the days it takes for delivery.

Apodaca went viral in September and began receiving donations through online platforms with which he planned to buy a new motor home, according to TMZ . He also received a red van full of juices from Ocean Spray.