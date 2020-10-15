Entrepreneurs

Nathan Apodaca launches his official look as a Halloween costume

Yes, the tiktoker who went viral for his video riding a skateboard sipping an Ocean Spray juice.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Nathan Apodaca launches his official look as a Halloween costume
Image credit: Vía doggfacemerch.com / Cortesía de Ocean Spray

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • Apodaca went viral in September and began receiving donations through online platforms with which he planned to buy a new motor home.

Do you remember Nathan Apodaca? The tiktoker who went viral for his video riding a skateboard drinking an Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice and singing the song " Dreams " by Fleetwood Mac.

The man is taking advantage of his fame and recognition to launch his look as a Halloween costume, through an official store known as doggfacemerch.com. The entrepreneur is also taking the opportunity to promote his online store where he also offers t-shirts, sweatshirts, caps and other accessories.

The costume consisting of a sweatshirt, shirt, shorts, socks, his feather tattoo and a mustache has an approximate price of 78 dollars (1,663 Mexican pesos approximately) plus the cost of shipping that costs between 34 and 68 dollars depending on the service that choose.

Photo: via www.doggfacemerch.com

In total, if you choose the cheapest shipping, it will be 112.08 dollars (approximately 2,389.5 Mexican pesos), while the most expensive would cost 146.34 dollars (3,120 Mexican pesos approximately). The difference is the days it takes for delivery.

Apodaca went viral in September and began receiving donations through online platforms with which he planned to buy a new motor home, according to TMZ . He also received a red van full of juices from Ocean Spray.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
From business to marketing, sales, design, finance, and technology, we have the top 3 percent of Experts ready to work for you. Join the future of work and learn more about our Expert solutions!
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Performance Ignited

The Secret to Effective Time Management? Smaller Time Blocks

Entrepreneurs

7 Steps to Starting a Successful Online Dating Site

Entrepreneurs

How to Move Your Business Online Quickly