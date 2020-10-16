Here's Why Work From Home Has Been Ideal For Introverts

October 16, 2020 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

While extroverts are battling to find motivation to work from home during the pandemic, introverts as a group have been feeling much more energetic and motivated. According to Jenissa Paharia, co-facilitator at JAM productions, “I never imagined I would be able to facilitate teaching students acting. However, using zoom makes me feel more confident and I have been able to explore something I never otherwise would have.” Countless more introverts find themselves being more productive during the pandemic.

Work from home has increased productivity for introverts

Many introverts were not comfortable in traditional workplaces because they felt like they had to make unnecessary conversations with their colleagues to feel included. According to Harsh Karamchandani, co-founder at Edunify, “Introverts previously had to step outside their comfort places to feel included in the workspace. Many conversations during the day with colleagues were draining for introverts. As employees work over zoom now, they are much more productive. There are no more forced conversations.” This overall makes introverts much more productive in a home environment because they are limited to their comfort space. They do not have to share desks, meals or break hours with colleagues and can spend time by themselves to re-energise.

Introverts feel more confident and work longer hours

There was a pressure on introverts in physical workspaces to take extra effort to feel like they were a part of their team. As workspaces are getting redefined this pandemic, many introverts are feeling more confident at home. Extroverts were previously more valued in companies for leadership positions and this made introverts feel their growth in the company was limited. With work from home, the possibilities which introverts are limitless. They do not compare themselves with extroverts who are good at different skill sets. Overall, introverts have become more confident.

Tannisha Avarrsekar, founder of Lokatantra, highlights, “Introverts in my team have started working longer hours. They only need to focus on their work at home without caring about office politics. This has turned them into more confident people because they are doing what they are best at. The physical space of home is also comforting to introverts and they can stay more energised in their comfort spaces.”

Introverts do not face a pressure of maintaining greetings or body language

Srinath Rao, founder of ArmChair journal, says, “Since, I am a writer, I have often liked to have my own space of solitude for working. Being in a physical workspace puts unnecessary pressures of greeting people, small talk and maintaining a poised body language. These seem basic, but introverts give much thought to these things because of their natural disposition against large crowds. Work from home has filtered communication and has made it easy for introverts.” Rao also highlights a famous quote by Marshall McLuhan, “Medium is the message” and thereby adds that the medium of online communication makes messaging more easy.

Since zoom calls only reveal the face of the person, there isn’t much thought that goes into body language. It is easier to focus on real work than the distractions which are available in the workspace. Often, making conversations which are relevant to the work helps to keep people energised while working from home.

Leading the team is easier from home for introverts

Even introverts in the leadership teams were facing numerous challenges in physical workplaces. According to Rahul Bajaj, co-founder of Everest Digital, “As a team leader, I had to make sure that there was no office politics and the environment in the workspace was positive. With zoom meetings, there is limited office politics, everyone is minding their own business. This has made the work environment largely positive.” It has been refreshing for team leaders to lead their teams from home during the pandemic. They have realized the benefits of keeping a positive work environment since it increases productivity.

Overall, virtual workspaces have benefitted introverts by improving their work environment, making them more productive and energized. They do not feel unnecessary pressures to socialize at their workplaces.