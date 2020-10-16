Here's how the Best Places to Work have led in 2020

October 16, 2020 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Here's how companies like Cisco, which tops the 2020 Best Places to Work list, transportation and logistics provider DHL Express, second, and hotel brand Hilton, which ranked third, are leading the way in a year like no other, according to Great Place To Work.

Undoubtedly, 2020 has become a year of many challenges, the arrival of COVID-19 , caused the closure of businesses and with it the cessation of some economic activities with the aim of "flattening the curve", a fact that caused a recession similar to the Great Depression of the 1920s.

But the year 2020 is also a story of the deeply human response to Fortune magazine's Best Places to Work . In a banner year, these organizations found the opportunity to be even better by being creative in caring for employees, deepening their commitment to their communities, and staying connected in new ways.

You may be interested: The best places to work in Latin America in 2020 according to Great Place To Work

That's how companies like Cisco, who heads the list of Best Places to Work 2020, the provider of transportation and logistics DHL Express, second, and hotel brand Hilton, who took third place ranking is led the way in a year like no other, according to Great Place To Work.

The value of connecting . As millions of workers around the world required remote communication, the demand for Cisco's collaborative technology tripled. Collaborators had to work hard to provide those critical connections for teams. For their part, Cisco leaders dared to trust customers by opening new lines of credit. The boldness continued as Cisco worked, the racial issues raging in America were actively addressed, effectively creating spaces for important conversations and support for the people.

. As millions of workers around the world required remote communication, the demand for collaborative technology tripled. Collaborators had to work hard to provide those critical connections for teams. For their part, Cisco leaders dared to trust customers by opening new lines of credit. The boldness continued as Cisco worked, the racial issues raging in America were actively addressed, effectively creating spaces for important conversations and support for the people. A commitment to the community . When the pandemic started and trade came to a virtual halt, DHL Express continued to deliver on its promises to employees, customers, and society at large. It sought to safeguard the physical and emotional well-being of its people and focused on the health crisis as a reason to redouble its mission to improve lives. Thus, the most global organization in the world deepened its commitment to the community.

Creativity in care . The hotel industry was devastated by COVID-19. But even when it was necessary to unlink employees, Hilton leaders came up with new ways to support them into other positions. The administration, using creativity, provided rooms to house medical professionals who were on the front lines of the pandemic. During the crisis, Hilton has innovated to live up to its mission of being the most hospitable company in the world.

This year has been a box of surprises for everyone, the example of great organizations can inspire us to seek creative ways to continue coping with the economic and health crisis.