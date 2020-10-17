5 Things Gen Z Must Consider To Grow Amidst a Pandemic

October 17, 2020 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

According to the Pew Research Center, Generation Z is defined by those born after 1996, and the coronavirus pandemic is going to be their defining moment. Just a few months ago, this generation was looking towards a robust job market, and economy except it was shattered almost immediately as COVID-19 swept the world with devastating effects for our populations and societies. But not all hope is lost. Generation Z will come out of this pandemic stronger than they went in because they are old enough to do something about it yet young enough to adapt and alter their course.

The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly brought its fair share of challenges on Generation Z, including a dismal job market and job losses. It will impact every decision they make regarding who they work for and where they will live. I recently spoke with Ray Pang, marketing expert and founder of Speaker Agency and 8 Figure Closers Agency. After launching the @Addicted2Success Academy, Ray has a unique take on how the world is moving forward and what that means for Generation Z as they begin to graduate college and set foot into the job market.

"It's all about how we handle adversity and use these challenges to facilitate growth," Ray points out. I believe that success is forged in the fire of adversity, and that is something Generation Z will have to embrace.”

Here are five things this generation must consider for them to overcome challenges and grow amidst a pandemic.

Financial stability

"Generation Z is already known for being incredibly frugal and conservative regarding their finances, which puts them in a good place during a tumultuous time. Staying in control of your finances is the first step towards protecting yourself in a down market," explains Ray. It is important not to overextend yourself financially so you can remain stable if you are without a paycheck for a brief period. Debt can be stressful to manage, so do not take it unless necessary, if growth is important to you.

Career resilience

Career resilience will be a big one as we advance, but what does this mean? "Generation Z is learning how important it is to build their skill set so that they can branch out on their own if they need to," Ray emphasise. This downturn is a great time to take a more unconventional approach to work. You don't need a 9-5 to succeed. A little hustle and the drive to learn can go a long way.”

Wellness

Generation Z wasn't messing around when it came to this pandemic. They heeded the advice of experts and understood the connection our wellness has with our success. "Watching the failure of our overall response worldwide, Generation Z is taking a strong stance on wellness and will support the companies who make it their top priority," states Ray. Wellness is a huge factor in personal growth, which plays an integral part in our professional development. It's about ensuring we are firing on all cylinders.”

Mental health

As isolation, job losses, and other uncertainties continue to plague this year; the focus has turned towards mental health and how the pandemic is affecting everyone emotionally. "As college went online, and students were unable to go back to school, Generation Z was hit hard; however, it sought online communities to get support and thrive. Mental health is essential to overall wellness, and maintaining both is a strategy towards growth," adds Ray.

Stay open to opportunity

While the job market doesn't look like it did at the beginning of the year, it doesn't mean opportunities aren't there. They are slightly different. With 1.5 million entry-level jobs available in the US, the job market still looks good for Generation Z. "Many job opportunities are either remote or directly combating the crisis in industries like healthcare, transportation, and logistics. It might not be your dream job, but you have to start somewhere," he concludes.

It is pivotal to start acquiring and elevating the skill sets you need as the world begins its transition into the new economy, especially in the online space. You should be using these times of uncertainty and stagnation to upgrade the skills the economy will need when it rebounds.