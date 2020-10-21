There's Finally a Face Mask That Delivers Equal Parts Protection and Breathability

October 21, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

We're well into the Space Age, but we're still struggling with many of the same problems that have plagued humanity since the dawn of time. Case in point: .

One of the most effective solutions to reducing the spread of Covid-19 is simply wearing a face mask. However, because they're uncomfortable, they get dirty, they're only one-time use, and insert a dozen more reasons, many people struggle to commit to wearing one.

It's only natural that we want masks that are both effective and comfortable, and that we can wear again and again without deterioration. We also want masks that keep ourselves and loved ones safe. Space Mask took all of that to heart and created what just might be the perfect mask

Space Mask utilizes advanced nanotech and a triple-layer construction to filter out bacteria and other airborne particles. It has an anti-droplet antibacterial and moisture-wicking coating to eliminate any residue that may build up on the mask to keep you safe. The company even updates its mask about every eight weeks to ensure it's completely up to snuff.

But most importantly: Space Mask is comfortable and convenient. Made with a proprietary space contour, the mask is extremely breathable and feels like you're wearing nothing at all, the company says. It's durable and washable and can last for months with proper care without losing its shape or pilling. That's one big reason why it's earned more than 5,000 5-star reviews from verified customers. It's also been featured on ABC News, NBC News, and was awarded the 2020 MVP Most Valuable Product of The Year by Refinery29. That's a lot of accolades for something that people typically don't enjoy wearing.

Space Mask says it has produced a revolutionary product design with revolutionary comfort, and it won't cost much to try one yourself. Right now, you can get Space Masks for the whole family—kids included. First-time customers can use coupon code 10FORYOU to get 10 percent off their first order, and masks start as low as $12.60. Check out their store and mask up in comfort this fall and beyond.