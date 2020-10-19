How Audio Courses Can Help Stress Management

October 19, 2020 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Let’s face it; stress, anxiety, restlessness and difficulty falling asleep are demons that sneak their way into our lives in some way or the other. A recent global well-being study also revealed that close to 82 per cent of Indians are suffering from stress on account of work, health and finance-related concerns. For some, these are fleeting conditions while for others they are a daily struggle. However, if left unaddressed, they may also cause a major risk to our mental and physical health.

As we know stress management is the key, it is important to chalk out a way that can help us de-clutter and settle the storm inside. One way to relieve stress and make a positive change in our life is through audio courses or music therapies. In the past, several studies have also demonstrated the power of music or audio in healing illness and stress.

Thus, incorporating an audio course or sound therapy in our everyday life gives us an energy boost, helps us deal with our emotional turmoil. It lets us fight our stress and anxiety pangs, and also improves our concentration. Before we further discuss the benefits of it, let us first understand what these audio courses are and how they work.

What are audio courses? A quick glimpse

They are an amalgamation of a number of audio episodes that take you through a step-by-step process that will help you release your stress. These sessions, ranging from 5 minutes to about 45 minutes, are designed based on cognitive therapy and meditation. They primarily focus on breathing, body tension, invigorate your soul, encourage positive thoughts and help restore the balance between the mind and the body. Therefore, listening to the strains of a sonata can help us unwind and lift our mood.

Beating the stress

Stress and anxiety create a negative chemical change in your brain. Thus, audio or music can have a profound effect on both our emotions and our body. For example, listening to upbeat music can make us feel more optimistic about life, or a slower tempo can help calm our mind and relax our muscles. The way our mind reacts to certain sounds and vibrations can leave a healthy impact on our physical, emotional, and mental well-being. Therefore, let’s look at a few more ways how these audio courses help us de-stress.

Helps in physical relaxation: A good start paves the way for a good ending as well. Simultaneously, if you suffer from tense muscles or wake up stressed, your body feels tired all day. Listening to some soothing audio/music will help you release the tension that you carry from a physically exhausting and stressful day. Create an audio list that will accompany you during your morning walk or workout.

A great tool to fight a negative state of mind: Each day is not the same. There are days when you have a sulky feeling about everything around you. This brings an immense amount of negativity and causes anxiety. Tuning in to motivational audio courses can help feed your brain with stimulating sounds. It conveys positive messages that push you to perform optimally and changes that melancholic state of mind.

Induces sleep: According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), there are links between insufficient or poor sleep and an increase in depression, risk of heart disease, as well as a whole range of other health issues. Integrating meditative sounds before bedtime will help you fall asleep easily. It has a direct effect on the parasympathetic nervous system, slows your heart rate and breathing, and helps your body to relax and as a result, you get a sound sleep.

Boosts concentration: Obviously, when your brain is more focused, you are able to better manage your daily tasks. Infusing inspirational audios and speeches in your day-to-day life will keep you motivated throughout the day. It will also improve your organizational skills which will help you balance between your family and professional life. It further improves your attention span and concentration level.

So from working as an aid to meditation to lifting your mood and grasping your attention, there are myriad ways these audio courses can make an impact on our mental and physical state. Find out what gives you a sense of peace – piping acoustic music or sounds of nature. Music has proven to help our bodies heal and alleviate stress. That is most certainly, music to my ears!