That always yes: List of the 12 cheeses and a yougurt that can be sold again

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

After the announcement by the Federal Consumer Prosecutor's Office (Profeco) about the prohibition of marketing more than 20 types of "cheese" in Mexico , it has been announced that some products will return for sale, after proving compliance with the corresponding regulations .

Profeco indicated that 13 of the 25 suspended products “have already accredited the corrections required to meet official standards and may now return to the market.” Therefore, they can be distributed and sold in Mexico again.

These corrections in the labeling of these dairy products range from the change of the legend "100% MILK" to "100% DAIRY", the reformulation of the list of ingredients, the declaration of caseinates, checks of origin and confirmations that the net product declared is equal to that included in the packaging

In the coming days, Profeco will have hearings with the legal representatives of the companies that maintain the suspension so that they can present evidence that allows them to return to the market.

The cheeses that can be sold again

This Saturday, October 17, Profeco released the list of 13 products that are returning to the market:

FUD, panela cheese 200 grams

FUD, panela cheese 400 grams

FUD, panela cheese in its presentation of square slices

Imported Christmas Eve, 400 gram Manchego cheese

Aurrera, cheese imitation, manchego sweetbread type 200 grams

Cremería Covadonga, La Mancha Manchego cheese in slices of 400 grams

LALA, lactosed Manchego cheese, sliced 400 grams

Zwan, panela cheese, in its presentation of 400 grams

Little Red Riding Hood, 400 grams low lactose manchego cheese

Little Red Riding Hood, lactose lactose Manchego cheese

Zwan Premium, 400 grams of Manchego cheese

Portales cheese, Manchego type cheese in its presentation of 300 grams

Danone Natural also modified its labeling.

