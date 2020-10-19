The largest entrepreneurship festival in Latin America is here: INCmty2020!
The INCmty , the largest entrepreneurship festival in Latin America, arrives from November 2 to 6! This event will be held under a 100% virtual format and will bring together the most prominent voices at the national and international level of the entrepreneurial ecosystem.
The event , which was founded in 2013, is the largest platform in Latin America to inspire, connect and empower students, academics, researchers, entrepreneurs, investors, businessmen and corporations. In addition, its various contests support and promote disruptive ideas and initiatives that can change the future of Mexico and the world.
The 2020 edition of INCmty seeks to generate creative solutions to existing problems under the "Digital inclusion & Sustainable future" axes.
The event will have a full agenda of 200 speakers , five days of activities, networking experiences, forums, meet ups, mentoring and dynamics that promote entrepreneurship.
This year, the personalities that will meet to give digital talks are:
Brian halligan
Co-founder & CEO Hubspot, creator of inbound marketing
Jill popelka
President of SAP SuccessFactors
Mark Esposito
Nexus FrontierTech Co-Founder
Jacob Pace
CEO of Flighthouse, the MTV of the future on TikTok
David meltzer
Co-founder of Sports 1 Marketing
Jacob morgan
Author, futurist and founder of The Future of Work University
Gonzalo alonso
Futurologist and digital transformer in Latin America
Lorena Guillé-Laris
Executive Director of Fundación FEMSA
As well as a one-on-one live interview with Maria Teresa Arnal, Stripe's CEO, with our editor-in-chief March Violante.
Competences dedicated to entrepreneurs
In the same way, the INCmty will carry out the finals of the INC B-Challenge , INC Prototype , INC Accelerator , HEINEKEN Green Challenge and Convocatoria Launch competitions that seek to give visibility to the disruptive talent of Mexico and Latin America in its different stages.