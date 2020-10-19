The largest entrepreneurship festival in Latin America is here: INCmty2020!

October 19, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The INCmty , the largest entrepreneurship festival in Latin America, arrives from November 2 to 6! This event will be held under a 100% virtual format and will bring together the most prominent voices at the national and international level of the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The event , which was founded in 2013, is the largest platform in Latin America to inspire, connect and empower students, academics, researchers, entrepreneurs, investors, businessmen and corporations. In addition, its various contests support and promote disruptive ideas and initiatives that can change the future of Mexico and the world.

The 2020 edition of INCmty seeks to generate creative solutions to existing problems under the "Digital inclusion & Sustainable future" axes.

The event will have a full agenda of 200 speakers , five days of activities, networking experiences, forums, meet ups, mentoring and dynamics that promote entrepreneurship.

This year, the personalities that will meet to give digital talks are:

Brian halligan

Image: Courtesy INCmty2020

Co-founder & CEO Hubspot, creator of inbound marketing

Jill popelka

Image: Courtesy INCmty2020

President of SAP SuccessFactors

Mark Esposito

Image: Courtesy INCmty2020

Nexus FrontierTech Co-Founder

Jacob Pace

Image: Courtesy INCmty2020

CEO of Flighthouse, the MTV of the future on TikTok

David meltzer

Image: Courtesy INCmty2020

Co-founder of Sports 1 Marketing

Jacob morgan

Image: Courtesy INCmty2020

Author, futurist and founder of The Future of Work University

Gonzalo alonso

Image: Courtesy INCmty2020

Futurologist and digital transformer in Latin America

Lorena Guillé-Laris

Image: Courtesy INCmty2020

Executive Director of Fundación FEMSA

As well as a one-on-one live interview with Maria Teresa Arnal, Stripe's CEO, with our editor-in-chief March Violante.

Competences dedicated to entrepreneurs

In the same way, the INCmty will carry out the finals of the INC B-Challenge , INC Prototype , INC Accelerator , HEINEKEN Green Challenge and Convocatoria Launch competitions that seek to give visibility to the disruptive talent of Mexico and Latin America in its different stages.

Find more information in this link.

