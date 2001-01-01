Making the Case

Stay productive on the go with a well-organized briefcase.

January 1, 2001 2 min read

You can't take your desk, file cabinet and computer workstation on the road, but you can still stay organized and maintain your productivity. How? Turn your briefcase into a workable, portable office.

Place manila folders inside your briefcase labeled "To Do," "To File" and "To Read" instead of storing loose papers. Include extra catch-up reading for between appointments.

Keep a small assortment of office supplies in your briefcase including a small stapler, paper clips, rubber bands, a legal pad, pens, envelopes and even stamps.

After you've organized your briefcase, make it a habit to clean it out at least once each week and restock supplies or sales materials for the following week.

If you take a notebook computer with you, use a computer briefcase. Many have space for your notebook, disks and a few supplies.

Product: Portable Laptop Surge Protector

Power surges in your home office are bad enough, but what surge protection do you have on the road? Fellowes' Portable Laptop Surge Protector ($19.95) shields your laptop from damaging power surges. This compact, 5-by-4½-by-1¼-inch device features a retractable, six-foot phone cord and swivel plug, and offers a $50,000 connected equipment guarantee. Check out Fellowes Web site for more information and a national store locator.

Lisa Kanarek is the author of several books, including 101 Home Office Success Secretsand Organizing Your Home Office For Success, and the founder of HomeOfficeLife.com. She admits to being an "office product junkie" and is always on the lookout for the latest, interesting home office product to be introduced.