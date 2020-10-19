Rappi ventures into the travel segment: Now you can book flights and hotels

October 19, 2020 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

You can now book trips in Rappi through its new Rappi Travel button, with great benefits such as 20% "cashback" in rappicredits to use within the same APP during the first months of operation.

Some of the confirmed partners worldwide are Expedia, Omnibees and Hotelbeds, and in Mexico the main hotel chains will participate.

Rappi announced this Friday the launch of its new vertical Rappi Travel, through which users can find and book their trips. With this objective, the platform has a wide range of offers on flights and accommodation available, and soon there will be the option of tourist packages and vehicle rentals.

"Rappi Travel is a product that fits very well with our growth and consolidation strategy as the first super App in Latin America, and in this sense, travel is a fundamental part of connecting users with their needs in one place . We are obsessed with continuing to serve and surprise users, so we have focused on offering the best brands, and we have the most relevant partners in the travel and tourism industry, "said Alejandro Solís, CEO of Rappi in Mexico. .

The Rappi Travel button is already available in the App, and has the offer of flights from the main airlines that operate national and international flights, as well as from some hotel chains such as Grupo Presidente.

"For the launch of this product we are going to offer a refund of 20% of the purchase in rappicréditos, or as we call it in Rappi, cashback , which can be used for purchases of any other product that is offered in the App. Rappi Travel already It has smart alerts for prices and flight changes without the need to call a callcenter , as well as payment methods and loyalty programs in one place ”, added Alejandro Solís.

The manager pointed out that the main objective of this new vertical is to continue offering solutions to the needs of users, and have the experience of buying their trips quickly, easily and digitally.

As an introductory offer, whoever purchases any Rappi Travel product in the next three months will have a return in rappicréditos of 20% on the total value of the purchase, to use them within the Rappi App.

Rappi's travel technology

To make it possible for the new button to be fully integrated into the SuperApp, Rappi acquired the technology from Netactica, a company specialized in travel technology. In this way, the connection was achieved with more than 50 different systems and partners such as Amadeus, Saber, Expedia, Hotelbeds and Omnibees, among others.

Photo: Instagram Rappi

Rappi Travel developed the entire user experience (UX) and the integration with its ecosystem "in house", with its experience in mobile application development and based on the feedback of the SuperApp users, to ensure that the experience of purchase is complete and simple.