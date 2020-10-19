The Association of Entrepreneurs of Mexico will hold its annual summit on October 22

October 19, 2020 4 min read

Next Thursday, October 22, the third Summit of Entrepreneurs of the Association of Entrepreneurs of Mexico (ASEM) will be held and this time they invite the country's entrepreneurs to participate for free.

“Entrepreneurs are founders of companies that today are the country's main employer and the engine of the economy. To the extent that we create conditions to promote entrepreneurship, we will be able to trigger the creation of more jobs, attract investment and contribute to GDP growth to accelerate economic recovery, ”says Jorge Corral, executive director of ASEM.

Each year, this summit will focus on the challenges that COVID-19 put to companies, the future of entrepreneurship and generating alternatives and support for the sector.

ASEM invites to attend the Summit all entrepreneurs and businessmen in the country, investors, representatives of accelerators, incubators and other entities that support entrepreneurship, and those who are considering undertaking. The transmission will begin at 6:00 p.m. through the WebinarJam platform. It will be a free event and those interested can register at this link .

The event will bring together entrepreneurs, investors, as well as representatives from the financial sector, academia, the Senate and the Federal Government. It will have three main activities:

Panel "financing alternatives for entrepreneurs". As it is one of the priority issues for entrepreneurship, the current context of access to financing will be addressed, both for commercial banking and fintech alternatives, as well as expectations in the short and medium term and the actions that must be implemented from the beginning. public and private sector to guarantee greater access to financing.

Presentations of entrepreneurs overcoming the changes. Leading entrepreneurs from different industries will share how they have reinvented themselves and managed to grow in the current context.

Leading entrepreneurs from different industries will share how they have reinvented themselves and managed to grow in the current context. Panel “programs and legislation for the economic reactivation of companies”. It will include talks with entrepreneurs, academics and representatives of the government and the Senate, since they are an important axis for economic reactivation through reforms or creation of laws and the implementation of programs. Best practices in these matters will also be shared globally.

Among the panelists and speakers will be Héctor Sepúlveda, co-founder of Mountain Nazca and investor in Kavak, the first Mexican startup valued at more than 1,000 million dollars; Dr. Ana Bárbara Mungaray, head of the Productive Development Unit of the Ministry of Economy; Ricardo Weder, founder of Jüsto; Senator Indira Kempis, member of the Economy Commission and of the Senate pro-entrepreneurship bench; Fernando Padilla, national president of ASOFOM; Diana Molina, Stripe's Strategic Alliances Leader for Latin America; and Luis Ricardo Alvarez, executive director of Santander PYME, among others.

The purpose of having this plurality of voices is that the talks do not remain only in a conversation, but that they generate commitments and proposals to improve the environment in which business is undertaken and done in the country.