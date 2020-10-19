After denying the existence of COVID-19, influencer dies from this disease

October 19, 2020 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The man contracted the disease on a trip to Turkey.

"I also thought there was no COVID, and this is all relative. Until I got sick," he posted on his Instagram account.

Definitely the coronavirus, has been a controversial issue among different public personalities in the world. Some of them have even denied its existence. However, it is important to remember that COVID-19 is a real disease and we must take care of ourselves.

Dmitriy Stuzhuk, a fitness influencer, from Ukraine, died after being infected with SARS-CoV-2 . The athlete had denied the existence of the virus when it was declared a pandemic. However, he posted on his networks that he had contracted the disease.

“As everyone knows from the stories, I am sick with coronavirus. Today, after returning home, for the first time there was enthusiasm for at least writing something. I want to share how I got sick and warn everyone: I also thought there was no covid, and this is all relative. Until I got sick. COVID-19 DISEASE IS NOT EPHEMERAL! And it's heavy, ”he says in an Instagram post five days ago.

The man contracted the disease on a trip to Turkey. In the same publication, he tells his story and how he began to feel: “I woke up in the middle of the night because my neck was swollen and it was difficult for me to breathe. At the same time, my stomach hurt a little. The next day, a cough started to appear, but there was no temperature. There were also no particular symptoms of the disease, so I thought that they could be consequences after playing sports, changing the climate and nutrition, and also sleeping under an air conditioner ”.

After returning, he decided to go to the doctor and undergo tests, including COVID-19, and it was positive. After spending eight days in the hospital, the influencer returned home to continue treatment.

However, his ex-wife, also an influencer, Sofia Stuzhuk made the news known through her Instagram where she posted a photo of her family saying “Dima is no longer with us. His heart could not bear.

The couple had three children together, and although they had separated, they had a good relationship. Sofia commented that her ex-partner had cardiovascular problems and on October 16 confirmed the sad news.