Influencers

After denying the existence of COVID-19, influencer dies from this disease

"I also thought there was no COVID, and this is all relative. Until I got sick," he posted on his Instagram account.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
After denying the existence of COVID-19, influencer dies from this disease
Image credit: stuzhuk_dmitriy vía Instagram / sofia_stuzhuk vía Instagram

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
3 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • The man contracted the disease on a trip to Turkey.
  • "I also thought there was no COVID, and this is all relative. Until I got sick," he posted on his Instagram account.

Definitely the coronavirus, has been a controversial issue among different public personalities in the world. Some of them have even denied its existence. However, it is important to remember that COVID-19 is a real disease and we must take care of ourselves.

Dmitriy Stuzhuk, a fitness influencer, from Ukraine, died after being infected with SARS-CoV-2 . The athlete had denied the existence of the virus when it was declared a pandemic. However, he posted on his networks that he had contracted the disease.

“As everyone knows from the stories, I am sick with coronavirus. Today, after returning home, for the first time there was enthusiasm for at least writing something. I want to share how I got sick and warn everyone: I also thought there was no covid, and this is all relative. Until I got sick. COVID-19 DISEASE IS NOT EPHEMERAL! And it's heavy, ”he says in an Instagram post five days ago.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

КОРОНАВИРУС «COVID», ДЕНЬ 8 ⠀ Как вы все знаете из историй, я болею корлнавирусом. Сегодня, вернувшись домой, первый раз появился энтузиазм хотя бы что-то написать. Хочу поделиться, как я заболел и убедительно предостеречь всех: я тоже думал, что нет никакого ковида, и это все относительно. Пока сам не заболел. COVID-19 БОЛЕЗНЬ НЕ ЭФЕМЕРНАЯ! И тяжелая. Но обо всем по порядку. ⠀ Как это было? Плохо мне стало на второй день в Турции. Я проснулся среди ночи от того, что у меня отекла шея и было тяжело дышать. При этом немного побаливал живот. ⠀ На следующий день начал появляться кашель, но температуры никакой не было. Особых симптомов болезни тоже не было, поэтому я подумал, что это могут быть последствия после занятия спортом, смены климата и питания ну и плюс сон под кондиционером. ⠀ После возвращения из Турции я сразу же пошел сдавать разные анализы, делать УЗИ и на всякий случай решил пройти тест на COVID. Он оказался положительным На следующий день я поехал делать КТ. Мне назначили лечение и стали настаивать на госпитализации. Это отдельная история, потому что сейчас там идут ремонтные работы, больница полностью набита людьми, некоторые из них живут в коридоре Питания никакого нет, бумаги нет, столовых приборов тоже нет! Меня никто об этом не предупреждал. Медицине в нашей стране будет посвящён отдельный пост — что уж там, она это заслужила. ⠀ ПРО ЛЕЧЕНИЕ. Мне назначили курс лечения и сказали, что нужно его продолжать. Дали кислородный аппарат для дыхания, так как у меня низкий уровень кислорода (хотя я считаю, критическим он считается после 90, у меня же 94-96 это вполне позволительно для лечения дома, врач в приемной мне сказал тоже самое). Учитывая все эти факторы, я принимаю решение, что мне будет удобней и комфортней находиться на дистанционной опеке у себя дома, где у меня есть все условия для нормального лечения. В конце концов я всегда могу обратиться в нужные службы. Та и дома, как говорится, и стены лечат ⠀ Мое состояние стабильное.

Una publicación compartida de Dima Stuzhuk (@stuzhuk_dmitriy) el

The man contracted the disease on a trip to Turkey. In the same publication, he tells his story and how he began to feel: “I woke up in the middle of the night because my neck was swollen and it was difficult for me to breathe. At the same time, my stomach hurt a little. The next day, a cough started to appear, but there was no temperature. There were also no particular symptoms of the disease, so I thought that they could be consequences after playing sports, changing the climate and nutrition, and also sleeping under an air conditioner ”.

After returning, he decided to go to the doctor and undergo tests, including COVID-19, and it was positive. After spending eight days in the hospital, the influencer returned home to continue treatment.

However, his ex-wife, also an influencer, Sofia Stuzhuk made the news known through her Instagram where she posted a photo of her family saying “Dima is no longer with us. His heart could not bear.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Димы больше нет с нами. Его сердце не выдержало

Una publicación compartida de Sofia Stuzhuk (@sofia_stuzhuk) el

The couple had three children together, and although they had separated, they had a good relationship. Sofia commented that her ex-partner had cardiovascular problems and on October 16 confirmed the sad news.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Influencers

20 Ways to Make Money as a Social Media Influencer

Influencers

Bella Thorne Made $2 Million On OnlyFans This Week (Update)

Influencers

The Internet Is a Liar, and Not Everyone Can Become an Influencer