Coronavirus

Mexico will buy 34.4 million vaccines Pfizer

The vaccines of this pharmaceutical company were photographed by the British press coming off the production line.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • If it meets the requirements, the pharmaceutical company would have 200 million doses by 2020.

Pfizer's vaccines were photographed by the British press coming off the production line and Mexico could acquire between 15.5 and 34.4 million of them, since the American pharmaceutical company is among those that signed a contract with the country's government.

The vaccines that were portrayed still have to meet a number of conditions before they can be distributed. In the first instance, they must pass clinical trials and then be approved by regulators internationally.

If it meets the requirements, the pharmaceutical company would have 200 million doses by 2020 and of these 40 million would be for the United Kingdom. Likewise, by 2021 they would produce an estimated 1.3 billion.

On October 16, the proposed purchase sale with Pfizer, AstraZeneca and CanSino in Mexico was announced. The country's government committed to the purchase of approximately 140 million doses.

