PM Modi Cautions Citizens Ahead Of Festive Season, Says Virus Still A Threat

October 20, 2020 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ahead of the festive seasons, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an address to the nation on Tuesday appealed to the citizens to not let their guards down in their fight against coronavirus (COVID-19). PM Modi said though there are no lockdowns, the contagious virus is still a threat.

The announcement came at a time when several experts have warned of a spike in COVID-19 cases due to the two months long festival season starting with Durga puja this week and ending with the new year’s eve.

Interestingly, the Calcutta High Court on Monday in an order said that Durga Puja pandal will be considered as a ‘Containment Zone’ and no visitors will be allowed to enter except the organizers.

PM Modi also noted the strides made by the country in the fight against COVID-19, but pointed out that cases are increasing in other countries. He asked people of India to be careful.

He said that the country will soon register 10 crore COVID-19 tests. He said that there are over 2,000 COVID labs, 12,000 quarantine centres, and over 9 million beds.

Taking examples of foreign countries which saw a drop in the COVID-19 cases earlier, but are now reporting a spike in cases, PM Modi urged not to be negligent about the virus.

He said that a small mistake can put one’s family at risk and halt the entire nation’s progress amidst the pandemic.

Pointing at several viral videos of people defying the social distancing norms in shops/streets, PM Modi urged the citizens to maintain the required distance until a vaccine is found.

He said India and other countries are working tirelessly on the COVID-19 vaccine. He noted that few of the vaccine candidates are in the advanced stages. He assured the country that the government is working round the clock to make the vaccine available to every citizen in a short period of time.

He urged citizens to wash hands with soap, maintain social distancing norms and wear masks.

The country has been witnessing a fall in the daily number of COVID-19 cases for some time with a rise in recovery rate. Today, the country recorded 46,790 fresh cases—lowest since July—to push the total tally to 7.6 million cases.