Ai Lab School presents a week of conferences about the AI industry in Mexico

This week Ai Lab School wants to promote the development of technology through a space and environment that encourages innovation, creativity, learning and growth of those interested.

Are you interested in Artificial Intelligence? Ai Lab School will hold a week of conferences, workshops and panels about this industry in Mexico. It will be 100% online and will last five days.

“For three years, through the company Ai Lab School, we have set out to promote and link young programmers, since our country and its students have potential, talent, and exponential growth goals. Therefore, we created two great events that promote innovation paths: AI Hackathon and AI Week Mexico . Through AI Hackathon we create solutions for companies with the support of programmers within a period of five days, and at AI Week Mexico we invite professionals and experts in the area of Artificial Intelligence to share their knowledge, taking place virtually from 16 to November 20 ”, explain the organizers.

The event will begin on Monday, November 16 at 10:00 AM and will end on Friday, November 20 at 6:00 PM (Central Time). There will be four to six conferences per day where AI experts will discuss various topics focused on programming and business.

