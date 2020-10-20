Retail

Zara rescues the supermarket trolleys and makes them fashionable

The Spanish firm launched a collection of padded shopping carts that went viral.
Zara rescues the supermarket trolleys and makes them fashionable
Image credit: Zara

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Grupo Inditex and its Zara brand caused a sensation on social networks after the launch of its new collection, which included two articles almost in disuse. These are two foldable supermarket trolleys made of gray and gold-khaki padded fabric that are part of their new collection.

These products, whose price is 49.95 euros each, became the object of desire of the Spaniards, who sold out the article within a few hours of its launch, so it is expected that they will be available again soon.

The two carts are added to several models of reusable and folding cloth bags that the brand sold for 13 euros and that seek to reduce the consumption of single-use plastics, more so now that World Environment Day is approaching.

