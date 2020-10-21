There are early signs of a rebound from COVID-19, according to Hugo López-Gatell

October 21, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The official stated that there is an increase in the percentage of three factors that indicate the rebound.

The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion in Mexico , Hugo López-Gatell, declared at a press conference that there are already early signs of a rebound in COVID-19 cases in the country.

"We have early signs of a rebound in the epidemic," he said. By this he refers to three aspects: an increase in the percentage of hospitalized for the disease, an increase in weekly infections, and the growth of positivity in laboratory tests.

Image: Depositphotos.com

Regarding the percentage of positivity in tests, López-Gatell announced that for this epidemiological week it is 41%, while last Sunday it was 38 percent.

However, the official also clarified that even so it cannot be said that we are "frankly in a regrowth" and stressed that since the end of May they have been reporting that in the autumn-winter months there was the possibility of a rebound.

As of October 20, there were 46,226 active cases in Mexico; 97,100 suspected cases; 86,893 deaths, according to the report of the Ministry of Health.