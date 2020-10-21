Coronavirus

There are early signs of a rebound from COVID-19, according to Hugo López-Gatell

The official declared that even so it cannot be said that we are frankly in a re-growth.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
There are early signs of a rebound from COVID-19, according to Hugo López-Gatell
Image credit: Captura vía Facebook

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • The official stated that there is an increase in the percentage of three factors that indicate the rebound.

The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion in Mexico , Hugo López-Gatell, declared at a press conference that there are already early signs of a rebound in COVID-19 cases in the country.

"We have early signs of a rebound in the epidemic," he said. By this he refers to three aspects: an increase in the percentage of hospitalized for the disease, an increase in weekly infections, and the growth of positivity in laboratory tests.

Image: Depositphotos.com

Regarding the percentage of positivity in tests, López-Gatell announced that for this epidemiological week it is 41%, while last Sunday it was 38 percent.

However, the official also clarified that even so it cannot be said that we are "frankly in a regrowth" and stressed that since the end of May they have been reporting that in the autumn-winter months there was the possibility of a rebound.

As of October 20, there were 46,226 active cases in Mexico; 97,100 suspected cases; 86,893 deaths, according to the report of the Ministry of Health.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coronavirus

Mexico will buy 34.4 million vaccines Pfizer

Coronavirus

What are the risks of most concern to successful entrepreneurs in 2020?

Coronavirus

Young people return to their parents' homes in the US due to COVID-19