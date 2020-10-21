There are early signs of a rebound from COVID-19, according to Hugo López-Gatell
- The official stated that there is an increase in the percentage of three factors that indicate the rebound.
The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion in Mexico , Hugo López-Gatell, declared at a press conference that there are already early signs of a rebound in COVID-19 cases in the country.
"We have early signs of a rebound in the epidemic," he said. By this he refers to three aspects: an increase in the percentage of hospitalized for the disease, an increase in weekly infections, and the growth of positivity in laboratory tests.
Image: Depositphotos.com
Regarding the percentage of positivity in tests, López-Gatell announced that for this epidemiological week it is 41%, while last Sunday it was 38 percent.
However, the official also clarified that even so it cannot be said that we are "frankly in a regrowth" and stressed that since the end of May they have been reporting that in the autumn-winter months there was the possibility of a rebound.
As of October 20, there were 46,226 active cases in Mexico; 97,100 suspected cases; 86,893 deaths, according to the report of the Ministry of Health.