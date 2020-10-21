job

Mexico City Prosecutor's Office is looking for 100 professionals

The organization opened the call for graduates of the Law career.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Mexico City Prosecutor&#39;s Office is looking for 100 professionals
Image credit: Mateus Campos Felipe vía Unsplash

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • Applicants can register from October 19 to 23, 2020, on business days and hours.

The Attorney General's Office of Mexico City, presented a call for professionals of the Law Degree. With this they want to incorporate 100 new people to strengthen the areas of investigation related to corruption, gender crimes, among others.

In order to apply, people must:

  • Having graduated two years ago.
  • Make a letter of reasons explaining your desire to work in the body.
  • Submit two letters of recommendation.
  • Be at least 25 years old.
  • Be of Mexican nationality and in the case of men have accredited the National Military Service, among other requirements.

The Prosecutor's Office specifies that they are preferably looking for people with postgraduate studies in matters of gender violence, forced disappearance, anti-corruption or fighting corruption and electoral matters.

How do I register for the call?

Applicants may register from October 19 to 23, 2020, on business days and hours. The required documentation must be scanned in PDF format, each one separately. To consult it in full, you can enter the official website of the Institute for Professional Training and Higher Education.

Once you meet all the requirements, you must request your registration by sending an email to the address: ifprecysel.21@gmail.com , where you have to specify your full name, home phone, cell phone number, personal email and name of the call. in which you are interested (Gender crimes, crimes of forced disappearance of persons, crimes related to acts of corruption, electoral crimes).

You must attach the required documentation in PDF and Excel format, then a recruiter will be in charge of following up and attending to the registration request. Those who meet all the requirements will be given a registration sheet.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Elevator Pitch Ep. 2: 'Be Honest, Were You Insulted by That Offer?'

job

Mexico City Prosecutor's Office is looking for 100 professionals

Linkedin

LinkedIn has already activated its stories section