Mexico City Prosecutor's Office is looking for 100 professionals

October 21, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Applicants can register from October 19 to 23, 2020, on business days and hours.

The Attorney General's Office of Mexico City, presented a call for professionals of the Law Degree. With this they want to incorporate 100 new people to strengthen the areas of investigation related to corruption, gender crimes, among others.

In order to apply, people must:

Having graduated two years ago.

Make a letter of reasons explaining your desire to work in the body.

Submit two letters of recommendation.

Be at least 25 years old.

Be of Mexican nationality and in the case of men have accredited the National Military Service, among other requirements.

The Prosecutor's Office specifies that they are preferably looking for people with postgraduate studies in matters of gender violence, forced disappearance, anti-corruption or fighting corruption and electoral matters.

How do I register for the call?

Applicants may register from October 19 to 23, 2020, on business days and hours. The required documentation must be scanned in PDF format, each one separately. To consult it in full, you can enter the official website of the Institute for Professional Training and Higher Education.

Once you meet all the requirements, you must request your registration by sending an email to the address: ifprecysel.21@gmail.com , where you have to specify your full name, home phone, cell phone number, personal email and name of the call. in which you are interested (Gender crimes, crimes of forced disappearance of persons, crimes related to acts of corruption, electoral crimes).

You must attach the required documentation in PDF and Excel format, then a recruiter will be in charge of following up and attending to the registration request. Those who meet all the requirements will be given a registration sheet.