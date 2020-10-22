How to identify the types and characteristics of influencers that exist in the market

October 22, 2020 5 min read

By: Fluvip, The Influencer Marketing Group.

Fluvip has more than 200,000 influencers in Latin America in its portfolio to promote company campaigns.

More than 80% of the campaigns carried out between 2019 and 2020 are Instagram stories.

Fluvip technology company that developed an Influencer Marketing platform in Latin America, explains how influencers have become a coveted channel by companies when making their content known and why people are taking it from social networks purchase decisions and relationship with brands, products and the experiences they can offer.

Through Influencer Marketing , companies have the possibility to carry out advertising strategies in collaboration with well-known people on different online platforms. Currently, there is an opportunity for brands to take advantage of social networks, streaming platforms and 'live' as an effective vehicle to successfully reach consumers who are at home and who have changed their digital habits. Through publications, recommendations and testimonials, influencers suggest buying behavior on a specific market, highlighting a certain product or service and favoring their sales.

For Paulina Fagoaga, Fluvip's country manager for Mexico, “an influencer is someone who has the ability to modify other people's behavior. The recommendation that a family member, close person or person you admire, can influence a very high percentage in the decisions we make regarding a product or service. What was previously word of mouth between people, has now been transferred to different social platforms. Today there is a very solid industry around this issue, which connects customers with influencers and develops strategies that allow them to achieve great returns ”.

The principle of Influencer Marketing is the power of recommendation and the closeness it generates with your conversation through publications, advice, and testimonials. The criteria used to measure the success of an influencer with his audience are: number of followers, reach and engagement, cost per engagement, number of impressions, traffic data, among others; But there are also a series of qualitative criteria that help to determine their real ability to influence such as personality and attitude, the detail of the profile, the line of communication and expertise in relation to different topics.

Fluvip has within its portfolio with more than 200,000 influencers in Latin America that, depending on the characteristics of the campaign, the objective, scope, target and the specific need of each brand, they can employ. The most striking social network today is Instagram, where more than 80% of the content managed between 2019 and the first half of 2020 were on this social network, although today the video format for platforms such as YouTube or TikTok has notably increased its consumption in recent months.

According to the figuration and acceptance that people have in social networks Fluvip proposes the following categorization:

Celebrities : Personalities who acquired their fame or recognition with the public and were born in a place other than social networks. (actors, actresses, athletes, etc).

: Personalities who acquired their fame or recognition with the public and were born in a place other than social networks. (actors, actresses, athletes, etc). Influencers or Professionals: Digital natives who have grown up generating content on social digital platforms. People who stand out for their expertise in a certain area, category, trade or profession and who, due to their value, are attractive when sharing their knowledge.

Digital natives who have grown up generating content on social digital platforms. People who stand out for their expertise in a certain area, category, trade or profession and who, due to their value, are attractive when sharing their knowledge. Professionals or Microinfluencers: These are accounts that have more than 10,000 followers on social networks such as Instagram, since after this number visitors can be redirected (swipe up) to other pages using the story format. We can classify them as "potential profiles".

These are accounts that have more than 10,000 followers on social networks such as Instagram, since after this number visitors can be redirected (swipe up) to other pages using the story format. We can classify them as "potential profiles". Nanoinfluencers: They are the people who have at least one follower, but who also generate content with some periodicity and with value for their audience.

"Regardless of the category you belong to or the type of influencer you are, the three most frequent mistakes people make are: Not being authentic, not being consistent and not having stories to tell. Social networks give an incredible opportunity to dare, upload a photo, make a video, tell a story. The true success of an influencer is when he solves the needs that his audience has and these can be from entertainment to education. Social networks have become a window for many things, they are a microphone with great amplification, which also requires responsible behavior. Our recommendation to people who are creating content is to talk to their followers, know what they like and what they can see as their audience changes. They cannot stop being relevant to them ”, concludes Paulina Fagoaga.