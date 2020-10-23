Snap Attack: Canon Ivy Cliq2

October 23, 2020 1 min read

The IVY CLIQ2 Instant Camera Printer is designed with fun in mind. Built with a 5MP camera, automatic flash, and the coveted selfie mirror, the all-in-one device lets you click, print, and stick photos in an instant.

It’s pocket-sized, so you can take IVY CLIQ2 with you, and use it on-the-go.

IVY CLIQ2. Source: Canon

It even lets you get creative and print with a white border, or make use of filters using its built-in Frame & Filters feature. Thanks to a peel-and-stick backing, you can place the 2x3 inch photos that it prints virtually anywhere.

To match your style, the new Canon IVY CLIQ2 comes in three fresh colors: petal pink, turquoise, and charcoal.

