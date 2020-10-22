How to watch the latest debate between Trump and Biden in Spanish?

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will have their second (and last) debate tonight ahead of the federal elections on November 3 in the United States .

Both candidates will speak for 90 minutes in Nashville, Tennessee , where topics such as the global coronavirus pandemic SARSCov2 that has left 205 thousand deaths in the American Union ( according to figures from the World Health Organization ), the accusations of non-payment will be discussed. of taxes on the part of Trump by part of a report of The New York Times and the growth of the commercial tensions between the United States and China.

Trump is seeking re-election for a second four-year term from the Republican Party. Meanwhile, Biden, who served as vice president of the Barack Obama administration from 2009 to 2017, is the standard-bearer for the Democratic Party.

This debate should have been the last of three, but the second was canceled after Trump's refusal to have a virtual dialogue with Biden after his diagnosis of COVID-19 after the disastrous result of the first meeting they had on September 29. Instead, last week both candidates had a "town hall" talk on NBC and ABC where they spoke directly to voters.

On this occasion, journalist Kristen Welker, NBC News correspondent in the White House, will moderate the last debate between Trump and Biden and will have the possibility to silence the microphone of any candidate who speaks out of turn, as ordered by the Presidential Debate Committee. .

The debate will be divided into six 15-minute segments that will touch on various topics. Each candidate will have two minutes to make uninterrupted statements before entering into open dialogue with their opponent. During the open portion the microphones will not be turned off, but interruptions will be deducted from each candidate's time.

This gathering will focus on special topics such as the COVID-19 pandemic that is reaching its highest levels in the United States, American families and national security, climate change and leadership.

What are the most anticipated talking points in the Trump / Biden presidential debate?

Although Kristen Welker chose the six points previously mentioned, the disaster of the first debate left in the inkwell points that could be touched by one or both candidates and that are highly anticipated by the spectators. These are:

1. Racial tensions in the United States

The year 2020 has been characterized in the northern neighbor by the protests that have taken place in various states over police brutality against African-American citizens, especially after the death of George Floyd. Trump has been a strong advocate of law enforcement action, while Biden has called for unity.

2. Arranged Election Allegations

According to a survey by the RealClearPolitics site, Democrat Joe Biden has a 49.7% advantage compared to 42.9% of the current US president. Trump has hinted that he will not accept defeat and has accused that the elections could be rigged to remove him from the White House.

Experts from the Reuters agency hope that Biden will take advantage of the audience of millions of people that the debate could have to commit Trump to a peaceful transfer of powers.

3. Nomination to the US Supreme Court of Justice

One of the hottest spots in the debate will be Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to United States Supreme Court Justice to fill the seat vacated by the late Ruth Bader Gingsburg. Trump wants this nomination to attract conservative voters from his base, while Biden warns that this candidate represents threats to health care.

4. Coronavirus

Trump has been strongly questioned for his response to the health emergency represented by COVID-19 in the United States, which as of September 29 has left 7.8 million cases.

Biden will almost certainly question the response of the current White House administration to the pandemic and seek to put the president on the ropes with tough questions about the reported cases that place the North American nation as the country most affected by the new strain. of coronavirus in the world.

5. Economy

One of the platforms Trump was outlining in his campaign in early 2020 was the economic performance of the United States . Still at this point in the year, the US president has assured that the economy of his country was operating at historic levels.

Experts from the EFE agency indicate that Trump could repeat this tactic that worked so well in 2016 against Hillary Clinton.

They could also talk about the growing and constant commercial tensions that have occurred between the United States and China with cases such as the attempt to ban TikTok in the North American country.

These are not the only topics that could be touched on in the debate, as the agenda of the conversation will be announced shortly before the broadcast.

How to watch the debate between Biden and Trump live and in Spanish?

The conversation between the US presidential candidates will begin at 9 p.m. Eastern United States time (8:00 p.m. Central Mexico time) and will end at 10:30 p.m. (6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Pacific time) .

You can watch the debate on channels such as ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and C-SPAN . For Spanish speakers within the United States, there will be live broadcasts from Univisión and Telemundo .

Those who are outside the American Union will be able to follow the C-SPAN streaming that we have placed at the top of this note.

To follow the debate in Spanish, it can be seen live on UnivisionNoticias.com , as well as on its Twitter , Facebook and YouTube channels. He will also have a live blog called The Detector (a kind of American Verified ) that will factcheck what is said in the conversation.

For its part, Telemundo will broadcast the debate live with simultaneous translation into Spanish with a grid of specialized programs hosted by journalists José Díaz-Balart and Felicidad Aveleyra .

When are the elections in the United States?

The so-called Super Tuesday election will be on November 3 where Biden and Trump will fight to get 270 votes from the Electoral College to take the title of the 46th. President of the American Union. In addition, 39 senators and the entire House of Representatives will be elected.

It should be remembered that, unlike a large part of Western countries, the United States does not elect its presidents through direct vote, but rather the voters cast their votes in favor of the presidential and vice-presidential candidates and each state has a number of votes according to its population density.

