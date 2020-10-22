Amazon opens a new headquarters and several shipping centers in Mexico

October 22, 2020 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Amazon reported that it will expand its operations in Mexico through new shipping centers in Apodaca, Nuevo León , and in Tlajomulco, Jalisco , which will be added to a building in the State of Mexico as well as 12 new delivery stations.

As reported by the company in a press release, this expansion will represent the creation of 1,500 direct and indirect jobs.

"The growth of Amazon's operations in Mexico reflects the commitment to our customers in the country, while allowing us to offer an unsurpassed service and shopping experience," said Diego Méndez de la Luz, Director of Operations and Fulfillment Services at Amazon. in Mexico in the statement.

These new shipping centers seek to "ensure that people receive their items on time and reliably."

These new buildings, according to Amazon, represent around 69 thousand square meters (a space greater than the total surface of the Azteca Stadium).

In this way, Amazon's operations in Mexico have five shipping centers, two support buildings, two sorting centers and 27 delivery stations for logistics services.

With support from state governments

Amazon appreciated that the new centers were achieved with the support of state governments.

"We appreciate the significant support of the governments of Jalisco, Nuevo León and the State of Mexico, for allowing us to expand our presence and provide new services; we will continue working hard to deliver the products they need to our customers," said Méndez.

In this regard, the Governor of Nuevo León, Jaime Rodríguez Calderón mentioned that "we are very excited that a renowned company such as Amazon has decided to expand its operations in Nuevo León to open its first shipping center in the north of the country."

For his part, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, Governor of Jalisco , pointed out that "this new investment is great news for Jalisco because it represents an important economic benefit, the creation of hundreds of jobs and the confidence of private initiative in our state."

Finally, Alfredo Del Mazo Maza, Governor of the State of Mexico , indicated that "this makes the presence of Amazon in our country very relevant and we are very pleased that it has chosen the State of Mexico to install this space."

Image: Amazon