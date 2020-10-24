The Executive Selection: Moreschi

October 24, 2020 1 min read

Not yet ready for autumn? Then you’d probably like to take a look at Moreschi’s Spring/Summer 2020 range, which is influenced by the Mediterranean Sea, with a color palette varying from the intense blue shades of the sea, to the neutral sand colors of brown, alongside touches of orange, green, and grey.

Source: Moreschi

Emulating a relaxed and informal vibe, the collection still evokes the signature Moreschi style of effortless chic, while also keeping in mind comfort and quality for the wearer. With loafers, oxford, and derby styles in the collection, there’s a lot to choose from.

