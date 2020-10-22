Technology

How to read deleted WhatsApp messages?

Yes, there are apps that you can take a look at.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How to read deleted WhatsApp messages?
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
  • There are applications that can help us avoid the uncomfortable moment of the question and keep us abreast of the subject of a canceled message.

Are you curious and would you love to know what the messages that your friends, family or partner, delete from the chat say before you can take a look at them? WhatsApp introduced the option to delete a message in its 2017 updates, and since then we have no choice but to ask.

However, there are applications that can help us avoid the awkward moment of the question and keep us abreast of the subject of the canceled message. If you miss them and you are curious or simply interested in knowing, we leave you some options:

WhatsApp Removed +:

This application is available on Google Play, when it detects a change, edition of a notification or deletion of a message, it will notify you and make a backup. For this to happen you must give him permission to access your conversations. It is important that you know that it only works with text messages, it does not backup images, videos or voice notes.

Notisave:

It is also in Google Play and saves notifications from your cell phone, which will allow you to read canceled WhatsApp messages. Like the previous one, it only works for texts.

For its part, in iOS it could be achieved by activating the backup of the platform messages, for this you will have to uninstall and install the application again.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Technology

3 Ways Small Businesses Can Quickly Embrace AI Without Big Data or Programmers

Technology

What the Future Holds for the Multi-Billion-Dollar Online Gaming Industry

Technology

Which Project Management Timeline Tool Is Right for Your Team?